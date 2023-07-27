Salem Heritage Days
Salem’s Heritage Days festival kicks off Aug. 7, and runs through Aug 13, with a line-up that includes a seniors-only ice cream social, barbecue at Winter Island, and a Roaring ‘20s Ball. Monday, the Salem Community Concert Band and Community Jazz Band plays Salem Willows Shell, followed Tuesday by the North Shore Concert Band’s Americana program. The Salem Police and Fire departments host a cookout at Palmer Cove Park on Tuesday, followed Wednesday by Salem Meet & Eat free dinner at Derby Wharf, with an Ice Scream Bowl and a family movie on the Common. Thursday, visit Salem’s Front Street Farmers Market, with story time for youngsters hosted by the Salem Public Library. On Friday, there’s a bingo binge at the Community Life Center with prizes, and on Saturday, Tour-A-Truck event Salem Willows with games, crafts and giveaways. New this year from Peabody Essex Museum, a collaboration with PEM Pals and Salem’s Public Artist-in-Residence, Claudia Paraschiv with interactive performances and art-making. Sunday’s grand finale includes the 21st Annual Phillips House Car Meet, and the Willows Sunset Hang with Fusion Fest, a new event hosted at the House of the Seven Gables — a delicious celebration of their current settlement’s immigrant cultures. All downtown museums and attraction are either free or discounted. For a complete schedule, visit www.salemma.gov/home/events/354741.
Create a clock
The Peabody Institute West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St.,, Peabody invites you to create a clock! Meet in the Community Room on Monday, Aug. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m., and using paint, stickers, scrapbook paper, wood burning tools, and imagination to create a working clock! This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required as space is limited. For ages 13 and older. Please visit online or at the Public Service Desk or call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354 for more information.
Ballet performance
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 51st anniversary with the 2023 Summer Dance Intensive Performance on Saturday, July 29, from 1:30.to 2:30 p.m. at 115 Pleasant St., in Marblehead. Sponsored by the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB), it is free to the public and features students in the MSB’s 2023 Summer Dance Intensive performing a repertory, including ballet, modern, Spanish Pasodoble, in works by Ivan Korn, the North Shore Civic Ballet’s resident choreographer. Seating is limited, so reservations are a must at 781-631-6262 or email msb@havetodance.com. Please provide first and last names, number of reservations needed and contact info. Donations are appreciated for The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund or the NSCB, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization .Questions? Call 781-631-6262.
Salem vets park for free
Anyone with a veteran license plate may park for free at any on or off-street metered Salem parking space, as well as in any off-street city parking lot requiring payment via a kiosk or app-based payment within Salem.
A list of eligible veterans license plates, as issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, can be found at www.mass.gov/service-details/veteran-and-military-license-plates. The policy does not include fees for garage parking and applies only to parking fees and does not invalidate any other underlying regulation governing a parking space. All non-fee related regulations – such as time limits, no parking restrictions, resident parking rules, and so forth – remain in effect. Questions? Call the Traffic and Parking Department at 978-745-8120.
Intro to Crochet
Teens grades 8-12 can learn to crochet or get help and ideas on a project during any Intro to Crochet session in the Teen Area at the Peabody West Branch Library, 603 Lowell St. Peabody Wednesdays in August from 11 a.m. to noon., with snacks! Registration is not required, but is preferred. This program is free and open to the public. Questions? Call the West Branch Library at 978-535-3354, visit us online, or stop by in person at the Public Service Desk.
Abbot Public Library highlights
Abbot Public Library is open at the Eveleth School interim space at 3 Brook Road, Marblehead. Hours are: Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday: noon to 6 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed. Returns are accepted in the blue Library return bin near the Main Desk. The library is currently unable to accept donations. For updates on the renovations, visit abbotlibrary.org/news/renovation-news. Questions? Call 781-631-1481, or visit: abbotlibrary.org.
Adult programs:
Mondays, 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., IRS sponsored Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program -- Call the 781-631-1481 to add your name to the waitlist. You need your last year’s tax returns and 2022 paperwork. Questions? Visit abbotlibrary.org/tax-prep-program.
Mondays, Drop-in 2:30 — 4 p.m. Open Tech Lab -- in Reference Room, Abbot Public Library at Eveleth School. Every Monday, join a staff member for one-on-one help.
Mondays, 6:30 p.m., new series with Marblehead League of Women Voters -- how Marblehead Town Government works; a hybrid program, requires registration for in person or via Zoom at: abbotlibrary.org.
Make your pet a starThe Friends of Beverly Animals (FOBA) is seeking pet photos for its 2024 calendar. Send a favorite photo (no more than three of each pet) of dogs, cats, hamsters, birds, any animal you care about, as long as it’s a good, clear and interesting photo. Deadline for submission is Aug. 10. Send to fobacalendar@gmail.com and include the words “2024 calendar” in the email subject line.
SummerSing 2023
The Paul Madore Chorale invites you to join them for their SummerSing productions. Singers and instrumentalists come together to perform standard repertory pieces just for the fun of it, with only as much rehearsal as the conductor can cram in before running the piece. Scores are available to borrow if you don’t have your own. Come by to perform or just to listen and enjoy. The remaining schedule is as follows: July 31: Fauré Requiem, René Minalga-Rheault, Conductor; Aug. 7: Handel’s Messiah: Parts II & III; Ed Lundergan, Conductor; Aug. 14: Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass; Murray Kidd, Conductor. All performances begin at 7:45 p.m. at Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square, Salem. All are welcome. Suggested DonaBon is $10. For more information, visit: thepaulmadorechorale.org Facebook: @PaulMadoreChorale
Beverly Public Library Highlights
The Beverly Public Library has it all this summer. From reading to meditating to Sci-fi and outdoor concerts, your summer’s set. Check www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events for a full listing of our events at all locations for all ages.
Summer Reading program: Kids, teens, and adults are welcome to join the Beverly Public Library’s Summer Reading program, “Find Your Voice!” Check our Summer Reading page for logs, game cards, and book rating forms or come pick up at the library. Win in prizes and have a ton of fun.
Community Zen: Join meditation sessions led by Zen Center’s founder Joan Amaral. Silent Zen meditation is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, with class from noon to 1 p.m. Attend any or all sessions. This program is a partnership with the Zen Center North Shore.
Sci-fi & Fantasy Book Group: Join the conversation with a new Sci-fi & Fantasy Book Group, meeting every third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. More details at www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/events/book-groups.
Summer Sounds Outdoor Concert Series: Wednesdays, July 19 to Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Free, family-friendly live music on the Winter Street courtyard! Rain location: Sohier Room. July 19: John Jerome; July 26: Bob “Colorado Bob” Kramer.
‘Who Could Ask For Anything More?’
Gershwin and Porter will stop the shows again with their life stories and fabulous music. First staged at Marblehead Little Theatre in 2014, Gershwin & Porter, Who Could Ask for Anything More? returns to MLT from July 28 to Aug. 6. Written by Marblehead Little Theatre veterans Anne Lucas and Betty Lautner, who are co-directing the show this summer in a much requested revival, with Andrew Hankinson as George Gershwin and Kenny Meehan. as Cole Porter reminiscing about their lives and best songs. Both weekends are sold out during the last run of the show, so get your tickets early. Visit mltlive.org today.
Beverly Block Party, July 29
On Saturday, July 29, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., celebrate 10 years of block parties with Beverly Main Streets on Cabot Street in downtown Beverly. This year, catch live music from local bands — Jittery Jack, the Squeezebox Stompers, Candlepin Slim and HD R&B — as well as DJ sets, refreshing beer, giant beer pong, great food from beloved local restaurants, and party games for all. Stop by Beverly Main Streets’ booth for a 50/50 raffle and photo ops with a portrait board. Admission is a suggested $5 donation. Beer, wine, and sangria are cash only with valid photo ID. Cabot street will be closed to traffic from 3:30 to 10:30 p.m., with detours and limited street parking. Walk, bike, use public transit, but do not miss this fun extravaganza. questions? Email: becki@bevmain.org
Yoga for adults
Join Celine this summer on the Abbot Public Library’s lawn for a outdoor community yoga classes (if rain, Program Room). These vinyasa-style classes feature poses centered around stretching and strengthening the body, connecting with the breath, and creating energy to power you through the rest of your day. Grab a yoga mat or a towel and come find your flow. This program is sponsored by the Friends of Abbot Public Library. Note: the library opens at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Questions? Visit: www.abbotlibrary.org, email mar@noblenet.org or call 781-631-1481. The class schedule is Mondays, July 17, 24 and 31, 8 a.m. (before library hours) and Wednesdays, July 19 and 26, 7 p.m.
Free lunch at Peabody Library’s Main Branch
The Peabody Library’s Main Branch, 82 Main St., will be serving free lunches for children and teens to age 18, no registration required, throughout the summer, through Tuesday, Aug. 22. The schedule is Monday through Thursday, and run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Along with lunch, the library offers fun, free activities for participating families: Make it Mondays (make cool stuff); Time to Play Tuesdays; Water Play Wednesdays; Thoughtful Thursdays. Lunches will also be served on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Aug, 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St., and Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St. The program is sponsored by Peabody Public Schools, Citizens Inn, Project Bread, Child Nutrition Outreach Program, and Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Questions? Email: abridgewater@noblenet.org