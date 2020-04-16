The North Shore Music Theatre announced today that it now plans to start its 65th anniversary season with "Little Shop of Horrors," set to run from Sept. 22 through Oct. 4.
"Kinky Boots" will follow from Oct. 27 through Nov. 8, and the year will end with the 30th annual production of "A Christmas Carol" from Dec. 4-20.
Four previously announced 2020 productions have all been rescheduled:
The encore presentation of last year's popular "Mamma Mia" will now run May 4-16, 2021.
"Thoroughly Modern Millie" is set for Jan. 19-31, 2021.
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" will run Feb. 23 through March 7, 2021.
And "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story" is set for March 30 through April 11, 2021.
Ticket buyers and subscribers will be sent new tickets for the rescheduled shows. Once you have received those, you can either keep them or contact the theater for a credit, gift certificate or refund.
The best way to reach the box office currently is to email bosales@nsmt.org.
The theater has also canceled several children's shows, including "The Frog Prince," "Sleeping Beauty," "Beauty and the Beast," and "The Little Mermaid Jr.," as well as "Harvey Robbins' Doo-Wop Hall of Fame" and two summer education programs. Refunds will be issued automatically for all of those events.
For more information, visit nsmt.org.
