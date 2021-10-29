GLOUCESTER — Better hurry to catch the last boat of the season to marvel at the wealth of whales that call the waters off the North Shore home for much of the year.
Cape Ann Whale Watch will be running its final whale-watching excursions of the year this weekend. Autumn, when the weather cooperates with it’s crisp, clear air, can be a great time to partake in the local pleasures that draw tourists from near and far.
Cape Ann Whale Watch always provides guaranteed whale sightings as it brings the pubic out to Stellwagen Bank, a national marine preserve about a dozen miles off the coast offshore and this weekend will be no different.
Aboard the 115-foot “Hurricane II,” excursions zip visitors out to where the whales are — from New Hampshire to Cape Cod — and allow for multiple interactions with the majestic giants of the deep.
But it’s obvious that the operation, the crew and the Capt. Jim Douglass have a long-standing relationship with the whales offshore. They’re old friends and the animals keep coming back year after year. Some of the crew of the “Hurricane II,” are on a first-name basis with the beasts. They know their families, their habits, their nicknames.
There’s an air of awe and respect aboard the largest, fastest and best outfitted whale watching vessel on the North Shore and it’s contagious. The finbacks seem to appreciate it and, on some trips, approach the “Hurricane II.”
While on one recent trip, humpbacks were the mainstay of dozen or so sightings, but cetacean sightings aboard the vessel have included minke whales, northern right whales, pilot whales, sperm whales, fin whales, sei whales, and sometimes rare blue whales.
With 400 feet of whale watching room along the upper and lower observation decks’ railing, the “Hurricane II” is comfortable with a heated, furnished indoor cabin with a full service galley serving hot meals, snacks and cold beverages as well as a bar loaded with local brews and more.
Be mindful of the weather, plan ahead, bring appropriate hats, coats and don’t forget the camera.