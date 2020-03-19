Phyllis Tyler had forgotten all about her paper dolls.
For some 70 years, they sat boxed and stowed in hall closets.
The paper-thin relics include movie stars Betty Grable and Ava Gardner, tucked in repurposed envelopes from Lawrence businesses circa 1943.
Also, a five-doll squadron of female pilots in fur-lined leather jumpsuits, ladies in floral party dresses, swank young women in summer wear, and children with red cheeks and their white dog named Bitsy.
All together, there are 16 sets, the entourage given names by Tyler when she was about 5 to 9 years old.
One pilot she called Angie.
Remove Angie’s high-flying gear and drop her in a dress and shoes, and, voila, she’s Gloria.
Tyler has donated Gloria and the gang, the entire collection, to the Lawrence Public Library archives.
Lawrence library archivist Louise Sandberg plans to show the pilots, members of the Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron, WAFS, in her World War II exhibit in May.
Digital Commonwealth, at the Boston Public Library, has scanned and posted the ephemera on the web for the world to see.
Last year, Tyler rediscovered the paper dolls and their outfits in her front hall closet.
It brought her back, back to early childhood, a lonely time on Oak Street in Lawrence during World War II.
“I was a very shy little kid, and I hung around my mother a lot — God bless her,” Tyler said.
At the time, a bronchial pneumonia epidemic had broken out, and a lot of children died, she said.
Tyler’s mom, Filomena, was protective of her daughter. She kept her inside the house when it was hot, cold or raining.
“These were my companions,” Tyler said of the dolls.
Filomena brought Phyllis with her even when she walked the few blocks downtown to Essex Street to shop at the butter and egg store, pay the light bill, and tend to finances at the Essex Savings Bank.
At the end of their rounds, the reward for little Phyllis was an inexpensive paper doll set from one of the five-and-dime stores: Woolworth’s or Grants or J.J. Newberry’s.
The two-dimensional cutouts, set in books, had been capturing the imaginations of American children, especially girls, since at least 1850.
Paper dolls were pop culture stalwarts.
In 1943, The Mills Brothers had a huge hit song called “Paper Doll.” It included the lines, “I’m gonna buy a paper doll that I can call my own/ A doll that other fellows cannot steal.”
It sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, was named a song of the century and earned a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame.
“Paper dolls as artifacts illustrate the social expectations for women at particular moments in time,” Elizabeth Maurer said in an article on the website of the National Women’s History Museum.
The figures and their tops, dresses, hats, shoes, scarves and bags — such as those in Tyler’s collection — are products of mass marketing.
And in the 1940s, they were starting to reflect expanded possibilities for women — as pilots or movie stars or college students.
As Tyler approached adolescence, she put her dolls away. She became, like her parents, an avid reader.
She graduated with honors in 1954 from Lawrence High School’s business program.
The Tyler name, by the way, was a so-called City Hall name, changed by her father from his real name, Tartaglia, in 1941 when Phyllis was 5 years old.
Tyler studied accounting and became an accountant in her working life. Over the years, she has volunteered for numerous Lawrence-based organizations as treasurer.
She founded the Friends of the Lawrence Public Library and took a great interest in history, including that of the mill workers strike in Lawrence in 1912, the massive labor action that would become known as the Bread and Roses Strike.
Sandberg said folks at the nonprofit Digital Commonwealth group were “atwitter” when she told them about Tyler’s paper doll collection.
The nonprofit is made up of numerous organizations bent on sharing cultural heritage items from Massachusetts libraries, museums, historical societies and archives, according to its website.
“You made their day,” Sandberg told Tyler at a Thursday afternoon gathering of the Friends group.
Sandberg said that it is rare to find a paper doll collection like Tyler’s.
“They were so remarkably well preserved,” Sandberg said. “(She had) folded them up and put them in nicely, and labeled them particularly.”
“I even numbered them,” Tyler said. “I was an obnoxious little kid.”
To view Phyllis Tyler’s paper doll collection on Digital Commonwealth, visit https://bit.ly/39YvDme.
