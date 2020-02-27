The coronavirus has received a lot of attention. From the moment the news of the coronavirus hit the media, stories spread about the virus, much faster than the virus itself has spread. Pictures of people with face masks on and interviews with doctors speculating about how many more people will contract the virus pop up out of nowhere on cellphones and emails.
The omnipresent media has put anxious children on guard. All this information about a spreading disease that has killed people can be scary and anxiety provoking to people, especially children.
We live in a climate where the media emphasizes tragic events as a way of informing people. As a result, anxious adults and children sit on pins and needles waiting for the next catastrophe to strike and wonder when they will be a target.
The reality is that people who react this way are typically anxious to begin with. The reality is that most people who take minor precautions — for example, avoiding travel to China — will not come in contact with the virus in the foreseeable future. And of those who do contract the virus, only a small percentage die — and many times, this is because of a preexisting immune weakness.
Despite all of this factual knowledge, for those individuals who are generally anxious, the uncertainty in the world outside of one’s control can trigger preexisting anxiety in ways that can be debilitating.
How should parents respond to the coronavirus, and how should parents discuss it with their children?
1. Parents should address the questions about the virus with honesty. It’s true that the virus spreads easily to people exposed. It’s also true that very few children have been infected, and the ones who have have not become as sick as the adults with the coronavirus. It’s safe to say that although the virus has resulted in death, no children have died.
2. The coronavirus is not widespread in the United States. There are only 59 known cases, and none of those have resulted in death. Thus far, 2% of those who are infected die and they are people who are already ill before getting the virus.
3. Monitor social media and other media. Not all news is accurate, so make sure that your children are communicating and asking questions when and if they read something alarming about the virus.
4. Discuss ways to stay healthy even if the virus were to come closer to home. Use this as a teachable moment to discuss why they should always cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing. Discuss the importance of hand-washing and not spreading germs. Explain why certain people are wearing face masks.
5. Discuss why it’s important to stay home and away from others anytime when one is sick by emphasizing that people become exposed and their risk of contracting the infection increases.
6. Use the publicity about the coronavirus as an opportunity to emphasize the importance of resting when ill in order to regain strength and recover faster.
7. If a child is unusually anxious about the coronavirus, despite its remoteness, ask yourself what else he or she may be anxious about. This is a chance to better understand your child’s anxiety.
8. Given the fact that there are very few cases in the U.S., a child who cannot be reassured most likely has some general anxiety and this is a good time to address it with the help of the primary care doctor. Ask for the doctor’s recommendations regarding how to remediate your child’s anxiety.
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
