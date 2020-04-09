COVID-19 has changed our lives forever. We are now three weeks into social distancing, and there is still no definitive ending in sight. If you are discouraged, you are not alone. Many people are suffering from anxiety, depression, isolation, boredom and just overall discomfort. Because of these feelings, many people have entered into a negative cycle of overeating, over-drinking, over-teching and news obsessing.
People in this kind of cycle know it’s not healthy and not the way they typically cope, but they can’t seem to get out of it. The way to break it is by understanding the cause of underlying emotions creating these negative behaviors.
The cause of your anxiety, depression and fear is loss. And after loss comes grief. Many people are stuck in the stage of grief without even realizing it.
In a recent interview with Harvard Business Review, grief expert David Kessler said: “Just as going to the airport is forever different from how it was before 9/11, things will change and this is the point at which they changed. The loss of normalcy … is hitting us and we’re grieving."
For the complete interview with Dr. Kessler, visit hbr.org/2020/03/that-discomfort-youre-feeling-is-grief.
The loss of life as you’ve known it causes grief, same as if you lose a loved one.
Initially in grief, you deny the loss: "That is not really what’s happening." Then you shift to anger: "I can’t believe I can’t see my friends or go to my favorite restaurant." And then to bargaining: "If I practice social distancing, I will be OK." Next is sadness, anxiety and fear: "My life is over as I know it and I hate it now." Finally comes acceptance: “I will focus on what I can control and learn to deal with it."
Getting to acceptance is the tough part, and it’s not like you arrive there and park permanently. On certain days, you are more accepting of the loss than other days.
The virus is here, and therefore, spending time and energy wishing things were different may be tempting, but it is not healthy.
A mindset that focuses on what is in my control opens up all sorts of possibilities. After the virus, many people have fewer external demands and responsibilities than before. While that may be less rewarding, there are some benefits to having more time. For example, new opportunities are present. We can read desired books; learn skills we’ve been putting off; take the time to focus on our own health and well-being, through exercise, meditation, relaxation, healthy eating, etc.; and get to know ourselves and our family members on a deeper and more meaningful level.
If this sounds easy, I know it’s not. Talking about your feelings helps you move closer to acceptance. "Every time I think about not seeing my boyfriend, I get so angry and I end up eating three candy bars," is an example of someone struggling to manage negative feelings in the throes of grief. Talking about true feelings will help.
If you don’t have family members or friends with whom you feel you can truly speak openly, get a counselor or therapist. The governor of Massachusetts has mandated that all insurance cover teletherapy with no copayment or deductible needed from patients. Therapy is completely free!
Therapy is helpful because you will have someone to listen to you and your feelings without judgment. Not judging yourself and your feelings will be difficult for some people now. Therapy can help with that and help you find your compassion for yourself and others.
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
