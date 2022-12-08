FRESNO, Calif. – A Fresno man who draws inspiration from his Mexican American heritage and personal identity has brought to life a world of culinary creations in his new “Chicano Bakes” cookbook.
Esteban Castillo, 32, is an award-winning blogger, recipe developer, food photographer, cookbook author and influencer.
Since 2016, Castillo, the son of Mexican immigrants, has been blogging about food under the name Chicano Eats – a nod to his bilingual, bicultural background.
“Like most of us who have grown up Mexican American in this country, we always struggle with that identity of not being Mexican enough and not being American enough,” he said about the name choice in an interview with The Bee. “It’s just what felt the most natural.”
His latest, “Chicano Bakes,” released earlier this month, combines an array of 80 baked goods — from pan dulce to tamales to tropical-flavored desserts — with a disco flair. Desserts are displayed against backdrops full of bright colors, glitter, and lights.
The book’s disco feel is about more than aesthetics: Castillo is showing a side of himself he couldn’t fully express until recently. He decided to come out to his dad in the past few years. A graphic designer by trade who dabbled in food writing in college, Castillo said he initially pursued food blogging as a way to channel his creativity. His work took on even more meaning when he realized “you also don’t really see any resources or any cookbooks that are geared to our (Latino) community.”
This lack of representation in the culinary world is why Castillo decided to produce not one but two cookbooks that center easy-to-follow Mexican American recipes with his own personal twist.
Disco and pan dulce meet in ‘Chicano Bakes’
The year 2020 was a “big year” with the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic, said Castillo. But the year was especially significant for him: he released his first cookbook “Chicano Eats,” bought a house, and got married to fellow food blogger, recipe developer, author, and photographer, Billy Green.
“One of the things that I also did that year was I came out to my dad,” he said. Castillo had already confided in his mother and siblings about being gay, but confronting his dad was something he had “been holding out on.” “After having that conversation, I just felt liberated,” he said. “It was this huge weight off my shoulders.”
His love the disco genre, he said, was a way to “insert a little bit of queerness” into the cookbook.
“When I think about the disco era, I think about indulgence,” Castillo said. “And for me, that’s what these desserts are: they’re a way for me to indulge and for me to just feel some euphoria for a second or two.”
For fellow Fresno baker Nathalie Jahanabani, founder of Palo Verde Bakery, Castillo’s latest books evokes “nostalgia” for the era of glamour shots of the late 1990s to early 2000s.
“A lot of cookbooks I’ve encountered have more of a muted color tone,” she said. With “Chicano Bakes,” it “feels like I’ve got a wonderful pastry disco.”