Pet of the Week: Bunker

Bunker is a goofy 4-year-old boxer-pit mix who sadly found himself at Northeast Animal Shelter when his loving owner became homeless.
This silly boy enjoys balls first and foremost, and his five foster siblings come in second. Bunker is house-trained and gets along with mellow furry friends.
After all he’s been through, Bunker can be a bit nervous here at the shelter and while meeting new people, so he’s relaxing in a comfy foster home while he works on regaining his confidence.
If you are interested in scooping Bunker up, email a pre-adoption application to foster@neas.org, or contact the foster care coordinator at Northeast Animal Shelter, 978-745-9888, ext. 327.
