Pet of the Week: CAPTAIN PETE

This little pirate was appropriately named Captain Pete because he has one eye. When he was rescued, there was trauma in his eye, and he was brought to the vet, but it could not be saved.However, the loss hasn’t stopped him from being a little rascal. He loves to be loved and cuddled. He will steal your heart and take over the ship and everyone in it.
Captain Pete is a short-haired cat and is mostly white, with gray tabby. He has a wedge-shaped face and a very long tail that he hasn’t grown into yet. He is in excellent condition, has tested negative for FIV and FeLV, is up-to-date on shots, and has been neutered. He is about 7 or 8 months old.
He’s likely a best fit in a single-cat home — he can be naughty with other cats because he runs after them. Some cats find it annoying and run away from him. But the volunteers at Marblehead Animal Shelter adore him because he is so funny and has personality plus.
You can meet Captain Pete and fill out an adoption application at the shelter, 44 Village St., on Mondays and Thursdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 781-631-8664.
