Andover’s 375th
First Night slated
ANDOVER — Join Andover's 375th Friday in downtown for music, entertainment, noise parade, fireworks, rides and dining starting at 3 p.m. The event includes ice sculpture demonstrations, marionettes shows, wagon rides and street entertainment along Main Street. There will be a kids' noise parade, fireworks and plenty of music. Old Town Hall will host Peking and the Mystics and Entrain. South Church will present a program of organ and brass music. Shuttle bus service will run from 3 p.m. to midnight starting in Dundee Park and running to Main Street, with multiple stops.
Kids' Countdown
to New Year's Eve
WENHAM — Wenham Museum, 132 Main St., will host its family-friendly countdown to “midnight” Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event includes music, movement, performance, and art. There will be countdown to “midnight” at 12 p.m. with streamers, a balloon drop and ginger ale toast. Tickets are $12 per person for members in advance, $15 per person for nonmembers in advance and $18 per person at the door.
Salvatore's Riverwalk
New Year's Eve Party
LAWRENCE — Salvatore's Riverwalk Lawrence, 354 Merrimack St.,is hosting a full night of entertainment featuring live stand-up comedy with the biggest and best names in Boston with Mike Koutrobis, Carolyn Plummer, Chris D and Pat Collins. There will be dancing to the music of DJ Mike, a buffet by Salvatore's award-winning chefs, hats, noisemakers and a special champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $119 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m.
First Day Hike
at Appleton Farms
IPSWICH — Celebrate the New Year Saturday with a First Day hike at Appleton Farms. Follow the Plains Loop Trail around the property, offering hikers a chance to see some of Appleton’s highlights. The hike begins at noon. The 2-mile hike costs $24 for Trustees of Reservations members, $30 for non-members.
New Year's
Eve Goat Hike
GEORGETOWN — Goats to Go, 201 Pond St., will host a New Year's Eve Goat Hike on Friday, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., with goats on leads and some roaming free as we hike through the farm's woods. The walk will be an hour and a little over a mile round-trip on gravel and hilly terrain. Not advised for kids under 5 years old. Tickets are $30 per person. Ages 5-11 are allowed with adult participation. All attendees must have a ticket. Registration required.
New Year's Eve at
Stanzy's Country Ranch
PEABODY — Bring in the New Year at Stanzy's Country Ranch, 1 Main St., with all your favorite country and rock music with the Cashwood Band. General admission tickets include admission, NYE party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $150. This is a 21-plus only ticketed event.
New Year's Eve
open mic
LAWRENCE — One Broadway Collaborative, 1 Broadway, will host a New Year's Eve Open Mic, Friday from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Bring in the new year with songs and stories from your friends and neighbors and share some of your own too!
New Year's Eve
at the Doubletree
ANDOVER — DoubleTree by Hilton - Andover, 123 Old River Road, is hosting a New Year's Eve Dinner and Comedy show on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $65 for dinner and comedy featuring headliner Steve Bjork. After the show, head over to Characters Bar and Grill and dance the night away with the band "Get Off My Lawn" with party hats, glow sticks and a champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., buffet at 6 p.m. and comedy show from 7-8:30 p.m.
New Year's Eve
Cake Off Class
Candlelit Hike
NYE Midnight
Speakeasy Party
SALEM — Gulu-Gulu Cafe, 247 Essex St., will celebrate the coming of 2022 Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. It's the 89th anniversary of the end of Prohibition and Miz Diamong Wigfall will be joined by Maxine Harrison, cabaret singer Katy Coffin, and pianist Cassandra Marsh for an exciting blend of old jazzy numbers and new twists. DJ Dad Bod will keep the tunes rolling all night long. Tickets are $25 and event is 18+ with proof of vaccination or a test within 48 hours.
Breakaway hosts
New Year's bash
DANVERS — Breakaway, 221 Newbury St., will celebrated the return of its annual NYE party Friday and will feature Back to the 80's. Tickets start at $40 for general admission. Included in the night is hat and noise makers, light appetizers, pizza and calzone, and one of the most entertaining bands on the north shore – Back to the 80s. We are selling a limited amount of tables and general admission tickets. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Hoppin' New Year's
Eve at Doubletree
DANVERS — Doubletree Hilton Danvers, 50 Ferncroft Road, will host its Hoppin' New Years Eve #1 Party On The North Shore Friday beginning at 8 p.m. Included will be food, comedy, live music, photo booth, glow sticks and bracelets, big screens with live video during the night, and a champagne toast at midnight. Line up includes comics Christine Hurley and Jim Colliton and the sounds of the Buckley Brothers. Tickets start at $149. Doubletree will also host a Saturday, Jan. 1, gala with some of the best names in Boston comedy. Tickets for the Jan. 1 show are $25.
Celebrate at Castle:
A Board Game Cafe
BEVERLY — Castle: A Board Game Cafe, 240 Rantoul St., will bring in the New Year with a special fun-filled evening on Friday beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are $28 and include midnight toast, hors d'oeuvres, unlimited gaming and raffle prizes. Vaccinations required.
New Year's Eve
at Rockafellas
SALEM — Rockafellas, 231 Essex St., will bring in the new year with a party featuring MoneyKat on Friday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. Reservations are $30 a person and includes noisemakers and party favors.
Comedy night
at the Larcom
BEVERLY — Comedian Paul D’Angelo will take the stage 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St. Tickets are $18 a person. D’Angelo is a former Essex County (MA) assistant district attorney and criminal-defense trial attorney who simultaneously became one of the country’s top stand-up comics and award-winning author.
Shamanic Circle
for the New Year
DANVERS — Wild Rose Holistic Health, 2 Electronics Ave., will host a shamanic journey circle on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 and there's a limit of 12 participants. Save your spot by writing sue@sueangelo.com.
'80s Metal show
on New Year's Day
SALEM — Koto Grill & Sushi, 90 Washington St, will host Decade 80s Night with Hells Bells on Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Join DJ Alvis featuring a night of glam metal, hair bands, heavy metal and hard rock. Cover charge is $5.