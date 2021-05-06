R&B singer Aaron Neville, 80, retires from touring

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 file photo, Singer Aaron Neville performs during A Concert For Island Relief at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Fans of the sweet, melodic sounds of New Orleansâ legendary vocalist Aaron Neville wonât have many opportunities to hear him live from now on. In posts Tuesday, May 4, 2021 on his official website and via social media, Neville announced his official retirement from touring.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)