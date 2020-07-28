Rembrandt self-portrait sells for $18.7 million at Sotheby's

FILE - In this Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, a Sotheby's employee adjusts a painting by Rembrandt, entitled 'Self-portrait, wearing a ruff and black hat' at Sotheby's auction rooms in London. The auction house Sothebyâs is holding an online sale featuring artwork that spans five centuries of art history, from Rembrandt to Pablo Picasso and Joan MirÃ³ to Banksy. The auction on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, of 70 artworks, from the 17th century to the present day, will be live-streamed from Sotheby's London. The event comes after months of disruption to the art world due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)