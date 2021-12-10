IPSWICH — In the evolution of popular music in America, the coffeehouse “scene” of the ‘60s was the springboard for a generation’s embrace of folk music and some of the singer-songwriters still big stars today.
Coffeehouses opened up in diverse places like Marblehead and Haverhill and brought the music heard previously on America’s porches and living rooms into a casual, friendly setting.
That was before the pandemic silenced live performances across the region, the nation and the world.
North of Boston some of the hosts and sponsoring organization running coffeehouses switched to virtual performances to reach their fans. Others chose to shutdown and use that time in planning for the return to live shows.
One of the first coffeehouses to throw open the doors to the public for live music was Along the Way Coffeehouse in Ipswich.
“The first thing I did after getting the OK to reopen was to contact the artists that we’d had booked when the pandemic hit and tried to get them back. Contacted all of them — except for one who packed up his bags and moved to Montana,” said Ernie Pigeon, who with his wife Amy, have headed up Along the Way since 2015.
“And we’re working our way through that list.”
Fans can help Pigeon cross off one of the names on that list Saturday at 7 p.m. when it hosts the Honkytonk Women Band, a Gloucester-band trio of Sheila Jones Schrank, Maureen Benson and Deb Wantman.
After reopening monthly concerts in August, the November concert finally hinted at a return to normalcy. Pre-pandemic, Pigeon said, the coffeehouse shows at 12 Meeting House Green, drew an average of 50 to 60 people.
“Attendance at the first few shows was so-so. I think people weren’t sure, but the last show — we had 53 paying customers,” he said.
What’s the attraction of coffeehouse concerts?
They tend to be reasonably prices evenings out, friendly gatherings and chances to see up-and-coming talent or favorite troubadours in an intimate setting. Add to that yummy baked goods, ciders and coffee. For fans of artists who play the coffeehouse circuit, the shows are pretty close to heaven as artists and concertgoers often mingle between sets or after the show.
“We have people here who are big names — if you’re into that particular genre of music,” Pigeon said.
Here’s what fans won’t find at coffeehouse concerts — ear-splitting volumes, rowdy or drunken crowds, problematic parking, over-priced food and drink, pushy security and really, really late nights.
While some local coffeehouses are again hosting shows with plenty of precautions due to the pandemic, others are holding off, scheduling artists for the spring. Still others are continuing with virtual online shows.
Old Sloop Coffeehouse at Rockport’s First Congregational Church used the pandemic to remake itself as Old Sloop Presents.
“Old Sloop Coffeehouse returns to live performance with an expanded mission and a new name. Our host church presents occasional concerts in the sanctuary, usually featuring classical music or jazz. We have long wanted to broaden the coffeehouse offerings to include music other than folk,” the coffeehouse’s website announced.
Organizers explained that change will allow growth for the church, the coffeehouse and fans.
“The church’s programming has been hampered by the lack of a means to sell tickets or promote events, things the coffeehouse already does. We have joined the two programs to solve several problems and open new opportunities.”
Old Sloop Presents will offer monthly shows in the spring with 2022 opener Emerald Rae and the Bombadils on April 9, followed by Martyn Joseph on May 20, and Antje Duvekot on June 11.
The Cat in the Cradle Coffeehouse in the Byfield Community Arts Center will get back to music March 12 with the Soggy Po’Boys and the rescheduled Kemp Harris show on May 7.
Likewise, the Crossroad Music Series, the coffeehouse at North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in North Andover, has monthly shows scheduled after the New Year — Danielle Miraglia on Jan. 8, Ali McGuirk Band on Feb. 12, and The Silks on March 12.
Me&Thee, the iconic coffeehouse hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead that’s attracted such artists as Tom Rush, Odetta, Pete Seeger and Tracy Chapman, will continue with online concerts for now. On the virtual concert bill at Me&Thee includes Mark Erelli on Jan. 14, the Oshima Brothers on Jan. 29, The Accidentals on Feb. 19 and Don White on March 25. New Moon Coffeehouse in Haverhill also will continue online shows until the pandemic is over.
One thing that sets coffeehouses apart from other venues is that they are powered solely by volunteers. Generally, nobody gets paid, except the musicians. Ticket sales are usually split with a percent going to the artist and the rest to the coffeehouse or it’s sponsoring organization. At Along the Way, for instance, 50 percent of ticket sales go to the artist with an equal amount going to First Parish. Others give the act 90 percent of ticket sales. Often, the dessert table and concessions generate revenue to help pay the bills. Artists traditionally keep all sales of merchandise, compact discs and vinyl. and they get a shot at building a loyal fan base.
Folk music not on the playlist? For years, coffeehouses have been branching out and embracing all kinds of music genres.
Pigeon, at Along the Way, stresses the lineup there often includes indie, pop/rock, A Capella, country, blues and jazz. In fact, one of venue’s most popular shows its annual Open Mic night, which usually brings out talent in a variety genres.