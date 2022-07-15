In five decades as one of folk music’s movers-and-shakers, Tom Rush, 81, has been thrilling audiences here and abroad with hits like “No Regrets,” “Circle Game,” “Remember Song,” “Urge for Going” and, of course, “Rockport Sunday.”
Rush’s latest offering is called “Rockport Sundays,” a special members-only addition to his already healthy social media presence that includes www.tomrush.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
For the basic membership, fans will receive “something” special every Sunday.
The possibilities are endless. A typical installment might be a video of an old song with some back story — just Rush and a guitar at the kitchen table. Long-time collaborator Matt Nakoa sometimes stops by to add keyboards and harmonies. It might be a story from his years on the road — skinny dipping with Janis Joplin and the like. Or fans will get occasionally pages from a book Rush is writing.
Higher levels of members — listed as For the Haliburt and Peeble Beach — include extra goodies such as PDF copies from the lyric book he’s working on, members-only T-shirts, free concert tickets and 30-minute Zoom session with Rush.
For more, go to www.tomrush.com