Looking back to March of this year, no one could anticipate how much the novel coronavirus pandemic would impact small businesses nine months later.
“We thought everyone was going to be going home for two weeks and then see you after that,” said Katy Marques of Village Silversmith. “And then two weeks turned into a month, which turned into months.”
With non-essential workers required to stay home, small businesses were closing left and right as rent became too costly and customers were scarce as they stayed in to stay safe.
And while some were able to stay afloat with the aid of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, it wasn’t business as normal.
At the Village Silversmith — a jewelry store with locations in Rockport, Peabody, Gloucester, Salem, Newburyport, and Hampton Beach and Portsmouth in New Hampshire — the pandemic brought its in-person sales to a halt and reduced staffing from 60 to four.
“We were nothing,” said Marques, chief operations officer for the business. “There was not much for us to do.”
Luckily for a store that specializes in selling jewelry, rocks, minerals and fossils, its team had been working for the past five years to pivot sales tactics to highlight online platforms such as Etsy, social media, and live shows.
And that pivot, with all of its brainstorming sessions and test runs, might have just saved the business.
When the Village Silversmith staff realized that the pandemic was going nowhere fast, they began to increase the number of live sales on Facebook and Instagram — making it possible for potential customers to view products from the comfort of their living room.
“It started off a little slow but quickly gained momentum with both our longtime customers and brand new customers,” Marques said. “We knew we had something great on our hands.”
Three afternoons a week, a Village Silversmith representative angles the camera, lays out the jewelry, and walks customers through the selections.
Marques said the live shows have brought customers from near and far, as some are tuning in from Canada, Scotland and France.
“Something that we never expected was that there was a whole community that kind of came together over the love of jewelry, of cool rocks and minerals,” she said.
Since pivoting its main mode of operations, the store’s web-based sales have tripled since the pandemic started.
“I guess you could compare it to making the amount of money of one store location,” Marques said. “At least we can pay the bills.”
Growing online sales
And Village Silversmith is not alone.
According to the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, 26% of its roughly 4,000 members reported selling on the internet last year, but that number is up to 50%, with many more offering online options over the past nine months. Online sales are expected to account for more than a third of sales this holiday season for association members, compared to almost 20% in recent years.
While some stores have totally pivoted from in-person to online to keep up with sales and stay connected with customers, others have been tuning in to online shopping for quite a while.
Super Cute Boutique began solely online.
While owner and Gloucester native Renee Mitchell was so busy she not able to comment in time for deadline, her social media speaks for her business’s success.
On top of the 1,775 followers and 1,515 people who like Super Cute Boutique’s Facebook page, Mitchell is able to garner a good number of viewers on her Facebook live shows where she sells women’s clothing and accessories.
During Tuesday night’s show, Mitchell sold hats, scarves, clothing and even gnomes.
“Don’t forget, we still have two of these super super cute little guys,” Mitchell said during the video, holding two bearded gnomes with long, festive hats.
Support for small business
A few doors down Gloucester’s Main Street from Village Silversmith, Pastaio Via Corta owner Danielle Glantz prefers to communicate with customers the “old-school way.”
The pasta shop at 123 Main St. is allowing a select number of people —masked and socially distant— in at a time.
Although the majority of her sales during the pandemic have been over the phone or safely in-person, Glantz has utilized social media and online platforms to sell a sliver of Italy.
“Posting is interesting,” she said of Instagram, explaining that she is learning the ins and outs of the constantly changing platform and has found she prefers talking in-person rather than instant messaging back and forth.
Whether it is in-person or online, all the businesses owners agree on one thing: support can go along way.
“It is really important to support small businesses right now,” Glantz said. “It really shows a sense of community because I not only staff people in the community but I am feeding people in the community. The food is coming from other farms or other small businesses.”
“The direct line that (customers) are impacting are all real people and real stories,” she said.
Material from the State House Service was used in this report by Taylor Ann Bradford. She can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
