BEVERLY — There is one person who won’t be physically present for the March 23 concert at The Cabot.
That’s Dan Pimenta, but he will definitely be there in spirit.
That’s the night that The Cabot hosts “A Song is Born” concert featuring Annie Brobst and a talented lineup of singer-songwriters who will raise money to fight multiple sclerosis and to honor Pimenta, a Peabody firefighter, and others with MS, a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves, causing damage that disrupts communication between the brain and the body.
Pimenta had MS for 25 years, but that’s not what took his life in 2017. He died during a training ride when his bike was involved in a collision with a Jeep on Hale Street in Beverly. He was a fixture at charity rides before his death and especially ones aimed at combatting MS, such as the annual Cape Cod Getaway, an annual two-day ride.
For Tina and John West, organizers of “A Song Is Born” concert, there was one obvious way to honor their friend — continue embracing the cause and making a difference just as Pimenta did.
The Pimenta and West families bonded over the years, and the Wests helped out as they could.
“We have been friends with the Pimenta family since the late-’90s,” Tina West explained. “Donna Pimenta and I were PTO officers together and John was the one that participated in the MS 150 bicycle rides with Dan. It was a guy-bonding weekend. The families would get together for the MS Walks,”
“He was a good friend of ours,” John West said. “Danny was a firefighter and firefighters rode on the team. I was just one of Danny’s friends, not a firefighter, but one day Danny threw me a jersey and said ‘Hey, I want you to join the team.’ I was so honored, started training and riding, raising funds and awareness.”
Even with Pimenta’s passing, John West continues to take that team membership to heart.
“We just thought — we’re going to keep raising money and funds in his name and his honor. It’s kind of what spurred us along. We just kept building on it, as years went along things just kept getting bigger,” John West said.
They organized and put on a number of fundraisers since Pimenta’s passing — gatherings, music events, raffles and even a cornhole tournament for MS.
“At first, I volunteered at MS events and helped John raise funds and awareness,” Tina West said. “I am a doer and I wanted to do more to continue what Dan started. The first big event I planned was the annual Dan’s Day at The Endicott Grille where we celebrate Dan’s life among his family and friends with raffles and live music by Annie Brobst. This was a huge success for both Dan’s memory and MS. So my mind kept racing, what’s next? John thought I was crazy when I came up with my next grand idea ‘Let’s do a songwriters night at The Cabot, no one has ever done one.’”
The pieces began to fall into place for the concert.
“We’re lucky we know musicians. My wife is just a crazy support system. She’s phenomenal, as far as planning an event goes — this really was her brainchild.”
A huge piece of the puzzle was already in place — the talent draw — and all the Wests had to do was ask.
Brobst, an up-and-coming singer, had already lent her voice and music to help draw people in.
“We support her music, we’re constantly at her shows. I help, sometimes travel with the band, and do load-in with the equipment and so forth on and off, but we’re friends outside the music,” John West said.
“The really cool thing is when Tina presented this to Annie a couple of years ago, Annie was super excited because The Cabot is a very historical venue. and Annie was thrilled, she said ‘anything I can do to help, I’ve done open mic nights, I’ve done these kind of songwriter nights but not to this scale so I’ll do whatever you need.’ So she’s been by our side the whole time — without her this wouldn’t be possible. and she’s right, we can be the face of the (event) and go out and drum up some funds but we can’t put music together like she can.”
As musical director and host for “A Song Is Born,” Brobst set out to line up singers and songwriters while the Wests set their sights on garnering corporate sponsors to help pay for the venue.
“It’s a good team, Tina and I and Annie are really invested in this,” he said.
The first company they approached — Sterling Insurance, just down the street from The Cabot in Beverly — signed on almost immediate. Everything was in place and ready.
Then, two weeks before the big event on March 25, 2020, the bad news came.
“We got the call from the Cabot theater on Friday, the 13th, which was one of the worse calls we ever got. They told us “hey listen, we’re canceling because of COVID.’ It had hit the U.S. pretty hard and I think that following Monday the nation pretty much shut down,” John West said.
Instead of being devastated by the postponement, the Wests vowed to push on.
“We couldn’t miss a beat and chance losing the momentum of honoring Dan’s legacy, so we came up with a virtual backyard music event with some of the artists that were scheduled for The Cabot, we went live on Facebook,” Tina West explained.
“The summer of 2021 we pulled a mini-outdoor music festival together and a cornhole tournament both held at The Endicott Grille. Through volunteering and fundraising, we met many great people whose family, friends or themselves are directly affected by MS which drives us to do more to spread awareness and raise funds for a world free of MS,” Tina West said.
John West points to his wife for keeping the flame alive through the dark days of the pandemic.
“We had three or four months of planning into that event so we were heartbroken naturally. Fast-forward a couple of years, Tina and Annie rekindled the flame and here we are. We’re pretty stoked and looking forward to the 23rd.”