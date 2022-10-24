Jimbo Mathis isn’t from New Orleans.
But the Squirrel Nut Zippers, which will play Thursday, Nov. 3, at The Cabot, Beverly, sure sound like they inhabit Crescent City on their new album, “The Lost Songs of Doc Souchon.”
“Most of my band is from there,” the Zippers founder said from his Oxford, Mississippi, home. “It’s been a big part of my life. It’s just down the road. I’ve been involved in that city most of my life, mostly through music.”
In fact, “The Lost Songs of Doc Souchon,” which adds a strong New Orleans jazz flavor to the Zippers’ mix of early jazz, R&B, swing and jumpin’ blues, was recorded there two springs ago around shows Mathis was playing in the city’s clubs.
Who is Doc Souchon?
He’s Edmund Souchon, an obscure New Orleans musician, “grew up in the early days of vaudeville down there,” Mathis said. “He was one of the first to start preserving the old songs. Before the jazz revival of the ’50s, he made an album, just a few hundred copies, to sell around town.”
“We always dug into that early era of jazz, vaudeville, cabaret and all that stuff,” Mathis said. “We were always a little earlier than what you would call swing music. We get as much inspiration from Kurt Weill and ‘Three Penny Opera’ as anything. ... Even more than that, I’ve traced it back to Stephen Foster. My research in American jazz goes all the way back as far as I can.”
Foster “was the originator of what became American music,” Mathis said. “He was like the Elvis Presley, the Louis Armstrong, whoever you want to pick as the signifier of American music. Before him, we didn’t have our own music.
“It was European music,” he said.
That’s sort of what the Zippers have done since Mathis put the first version of the band together in North Carolina in the mid-1990s, spinning early jazz, swing, R&B with traditional pop and even Klezmer and Balkan music into a mix of their own.
Tagged as part of the swing revival, the Zippers had a hit with the single “Hell” from its platinum 1996 album “Hot” and found themselves playing President Bill Clinton’s second inauguration and at the Super Bowl.
But the Zippers imploded in 2000 and went quiet until Mathis heard suggestions to bring back the band in 2016 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Hot.” He decided to put together a new version of the band — he’s the only original member in the current alignment — but not for commercial reasons.
“It just intrigued me again,” Mathis said. “I felt like it was a waste for it to be sitting on the shelf gathering dust. I knew I could put together another great orchestra and renew this thing, not just replicate what we’d done.”
Five years in, SNZ II has recorded a pair of albums and toured extensively — at least up through March 2020 — exceeding Mathis’s expectations when he put the new band together.
“It’s greater than I thought it could be,” Mathis said. “The albums are fantastic. The shows are fantastic.”
The nine-piece band that features three horns, a full rhythm section with piano and three lead singers, including Mathis, who plays guitar, will play a show that covers a quarter-century of Squirrel Nut Zippers music.
But it won’t include any Mathis solo material.
“The Zippers are just a different thing,” he said. “I keep a good rock ‘n’ roll band on the side for that.”
With the Zippers, a surprise is always on the horizon. For example, Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” jumps off the new album in spooky calypso style.
That cover came courtesy of the band’s banjo player, a man known as Dr. Sick.
“That’s why the Squirrel Nut Zippers are a unique beast,” Mathis said.