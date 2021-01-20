Students write inaugural poems for poetry academy contest

This combination of images released by Academy of American Poets shows, from left, Hallie Knight, 17, a high school senior from Jacksonville, Fla., Mina King, a 17-year-old from Shreveport, La., and 12-year-old Gabrielle Marshall, from Richmond, Va.. who came in first, second and third respectively in a poetry contest organized by the Academy of American Poets for which students wrote their own inaugural poems. Knight's poem is called âœTo Rebuild.â and King's poem is âœIn Pursuit of Dawn," and Marshall's poem is "The Power of Hope." The official inaugural poem will be read during Wednesday's ceremony by Amanda Gorman, the countryâs first Youth Poet Laureate. (Photos by Hallie Knight, from left, Robin Hines and Jan Marshall/Academy of American Poets via AP)