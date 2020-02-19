When “Uncanny Harbor” is screened at its world premiere this weekend in Beverly, the film should seem familiar to locals, because most of it was shot on Plum Island.
“Basically, that area we shot in is almost like a second home to my family,” filmmaker Nick Valaskatgis said.
He grew up in Haverhill and lives there today, but his brother, Christopher, teaches math and runs a charter fishing business in Newburyport. His family also has a boat there.
But since “Uncanny Harbor” is a cross between science fiction and horror, there are also elements of this film that audiences should find startling and strange, no matter where they live.
That sense is captured in its title by the adjective “uncanny,” from a German word that means “the opposite of what is familiar,” said Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, in his essay “The Uncanny.”
“We are tempted to conclude that what is ‘uncanny’ is frightening precisely because it is not known and familiar,” Freud wrote.
Valaskatgis said that he came to appreciate that mixture of eeriness and everyday life watching “The Twilight Zone,” which also delivered a moral at the end of each episode.
“I liked how they could embed a message in something that was entertainment,” he said.
Valaskatgis studied filmmaking at Massachusetts College of Art and Design, where he first created “Uncanny Harbor” as a short student film before graduating in 2015.
“Basically, my senior year, you have one project to do,” he said. “It’s your whole thesis. I took the first half writing and doing preproduction, and did filming during spring break. We spent four days on Plum Island and filmed it there, and the run time was about 20 minutes.”
The story is about a man named Arthur whose wife, Emily, disappeared 25 years before.
A detective who believes that Arthur murdered his wife tells him that the nightmares he is having are symptoms of guilt.
But they may be visitations from another world, rather than manifestations of Arthur’s unconscious mind.
Valaskatgis showed the student version of his film at the Boston Science Fiction Film Festival, which is the longest-running genre festival in the U.S., and it won best science fiction short at the New York Science Fiction Film Festival in 2017.
That year, it also appeared at the Roswell Film Festival in New Mexico and in a private screening at Wizard World Chicago Comic Con.
“After the short went to a couple of festivals, I got approached and wrote the feature over the course of two years,” Valaskatgis said.
He was approached by “a local person that wanted to get into producing films,” and he said production credit goes to an entity called Major Independent Films.
“Basically, I rewrote it and we reshot everything,” Valaskatgis said.
The full-length film is now an hour and 50 minutes, including credits, and the cast and crew are all local to New England.
The longer version, which was shot in March 2019, includes scenes at Surfland Bait and Tackle and Plum Island Beachcoma.
Saturday’s red carpet event at Larcom Theatre is the only screening of “Uncanny Harbor” that is currently planned for a theater.
But the film will become available on the same day over the internet. It can be preordered now for $7.99 at www.uncannyharbor.watch and then streamed through several devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
“It’s like a cable box, but it’s the internet, and you stream from the internet instead of a cable provider,” he said.
Valaskatgis said that he has been hooked on making films since he was 10 years old, when his uncle “showed me an in-camera cut.”
“My uncle brought his camera over, filmed me and my brother play-fighting, and replaced one of us with a stuffed animal and played it back,” he said. “I thought that was magic.”
Valaskatgis, in fact, enjoys magic as much as making films, and he admires the skill it takes to pull off a trick.
“I’m obsessed with magicians and illusions,” he said. “I think sleight of hand is cool. Filmmaking is sleight of hand I can do.”
The script for the feature-length version of “Uncanny Harbor” took much longer to write because Valaskatgis wasn’t simply adding to his story, but expanding its scope.
“When you see this movie, you feel like you’re part of a world, and not in a segment of someone’s life,” he said. “More characters, more locations was a big thing, to try to build a world that people can believe exists.”
Valaskatgis said that he always wants to “push the formula” with each story and invent something that people haven’t seen before.
“It’s an intimate process with me,” he said. “I need a dark room and a candle.”
That allows him to visualize each shot as he writes and imagine what each character is doing in a scene, and why.
“There’s parts, to me, that are very detailed, and parts that are broad strokes,” he said. “That’s why you have a great crew to help you achieve your vision and put it out.”
Staff writer Heather Alterisio contributed to this report.
If you go
What: Red carpet premiere of “Uncanny Harbor”
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30.
Where: Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St., Beverly
How much: $45
More information: 978-922-6313 or www.thelarcom.org
