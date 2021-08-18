People are living longer than any other time in history. Once you make it to age 65, data suggests you can expect to live another 19 years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 41% of people older than 65 say their health is very good or excellent. Aging has its health challenges; in order to be among the healthy percentage you may have to carefully manage chronic conditions.
Following are some conditions older people encounter with a few tips on how to manage them:
Arthritis affects 49.7% of all adults older than 65, the CDC estimates, and can cause chronic pain and lower quality of life. Because an active life with arthritis may initially be painful, you may be tempted to be sedentary. However, activity along with other treatment can help improve your quality of life. It’s important to talk with your doctor and together determine a safe, personalized activity plan.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death among adults 65 and older. As a chronic condition, heart disease affects 37% of men and 26% of women 65 and older. Older adults are more susceptible to high blood pressure and high cholesterol which are risk factors for developing heart disease. Exercise, eating well and getting a good night’s rest are basic tenets not only to help stave off heart disease, but for an overall healthy life. According to the CDC website, having heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, and possibly high blood pressure (hypertension) can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death among people older than 65. Cancer affects 28% of men and 21% of women 65 and older. Many types of cancer are treatable if caught early enough. You may not always be able to prevent cancer, or completely eradicate it, but you can improve the quality of life by working with your medical team and following a healthy living recommendations. According to the CDC website, having cancer can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19. Treatments for many types of cancer can weaken your body’s ability to fight off disease. At this time, based on available studies, having a history of cancer may increase your risk.
Alzheimer’s disease will affect one in nine people 65 and older, according the Alzheimer’s Association. Cognitive impairment has a significant impact on senior health, from issues of safety and self-care to the cost burden of care — whether care is in the home or a facility. Living a healthy life with Alzheimer’s involves examining the influences that impact your experience living with dementia. The health benefits associated with maintaining your physical, emotional, social and spiritual health may improve your daily life. According to the CDC website, having neurological conditions, such as dementia, can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.
Osteoporosis or low bone mass increase the risk of a bone fracture or break, and aging increases the chances of being affected by osteoporosis. Non-impact physical activities can help prevent falls and fractures and should be done daily. Such exercises include balance exercises such as yoga and tai chi, posture exercises, and functional exercises for carrying out your daily activities in a safe manner to avoid the chance of a fall.
Diabetes is a disease that an estimated 25% of people 65 and older are living with. Diabetes can be identified and addressed early with simple blood test. The sooner you know that you have or are at risk for diabetes, the sooner you can start making changes to control the disease and improve you long-term health. According to the CDC website, having either type 1 or type 2 diabetes can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.
As we age we are more susceptible to chronic illness. A person who is a caregiver is even more likely to experience chronic illness. This does not mean we can’t have a good quality of life. Talk with your doctor, follow their advice, and nurture your relationships.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.