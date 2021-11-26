WENHAM – The Wenham Museum today kicks off its ‘Tis The Season for Trains exhibit at 10 a.m., for lovers of trains and Christmas, young and old.
When the museum opens today, visitors will be able to explore the holiday-themed train exhibit including the annual favorite “Snow Train to Bakersville” layout, complete with its wonderful, ice skating “Peanuts” characters, as well as a large, G Gauge “Garden Train” layout – a classic layout given to countless generations of kids during the holidays.
Pint-size visitors are invited to climb aboard a kid-sized train, take the Seek ‘n Find challenge to discover tiny details, and go around the corner to explore the history of the ice industry – including our kid-sized ice house and ice blocks – that created the need for the real trains in Wenham back in the day.
After that, visitors are invited to make a train ornament, personalize an engineer’s hat, and create a railroad lantern to bring home.
Wenham Museum, at 132 Main St, Wenham, is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sundays from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students/seniors, free for members. For more information, www.wenhammuseum.org or call ( 978) 468-2377.