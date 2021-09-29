This concert has been a long time coming. Bought these tickets pre-pandemic.
Understandably, the original May 29, 2020, show date was postponed, then rescheduled, and then postponed again. Perseverance pays off, as Tom Rush and Leo Kottke’s Club 47 Presents show is a go for next Saturday night, Oct. 9, at The Cabot in Beverly.
This performance celebrates Cambridge’s historic Club 47, hallowed ground for folk musicians and fans. It’s the place that helped spawn the careers of Bob Dylan and Joan Baez and continues on today as Club Passim. Club 47 was originally founded in the late-’50s, at 47 Mount Auburn St., a couple of blocks from Harvard Square. In 1962, Bob Dylan hitchhiked from New York City to play there. Besides Dylan and Baez, the scene helped popularize Judy Collins, Gordon Lightfoot, Taj Mahal, Peter Rowan and Rush.
Unlike these other Club 47 alums, Rush is a local boy, born in New Hampshire, and has returned to his New England roots in recent years. Both Rush, and Kottke for that matter, can be found playing in off-the-beaten track locales across New England, such as Norfolk, Conn., Plymouth, N.H., and Fall River, Mass.
And Beverly, Mass. The duo will bring that folkie vibe to The Cabot Theatre Saturday.
The pandemic did more than just delay this tour; Rush, now 80, contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic, and lived to tell the tale. Oddly, there was a sliver of time, back in September 2020 when a few venues dared to open. Rush, and accompanied wunderkind Matt Nakoa (who will headline his own show at Shalin Liu in Rockport Oct. 29), performed for a socially distanced, masked crowd of about 75 fans in the beautiful, 895-seat Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H.
During the pandemic, it was one of the few, early live shows in the midst of a virtual reality.
Rush will be joined by Kottke, 76, the legendary acoustic guitarist known for his quirky sensibilities, meandering musical musings and his distinctive slide and finger-picking style.
The evening is sure to be loaded hits from Rush and Kottke and plenty of storytelling from the old folkie days of Club 47 and the blossoming of the singer-songwriter movement.