NEWBURYPORT — Chris Smither laughs when asked about his “superpower.”
After all, he must be doing something right — he’s still going strong with six decades of music-making under his belt. At 78, he shows no signs of slowing down.
“That I still have my hair? And most of it is still brown?” he said with a laugh.
After working the NYC club scene in the mid-1960s, Smither’s career took off when Bonnie Raitt recorded his song, “Love Me Like A Man” in 1972. The fan-favorite helped propel slide guitar-playing Raitt to mega-stardom and made Smither a songwriter to be reckoned with. More than 35 years later, Canadian singer Diana Krall introduced the tune to a whole new legion of fans with her version on 2009’s “The Girl in the Other Room” release.
Since then, Smither and his foot-tapping, finger-picking style have delivered a top-shelf catalogue of 19 official releases, including a 50-year retrospective. His music can be heard in independent films, cable TV series, and in “The Horse Whisperer” when Emmy Lou Harris sings his “Slow Surprise”. He’s an author as well, penning pieces for collections of short stories along with publishing two songbooks and a compilation of his song lyrics. There’s even a stellar Chris Smither tribute album. Released by Signature Sounds, it includes long-time friend Raitt and other musicians smitten by Smither over the years.
On stage and in the studio
On top of all that, there’s the touring. Smither is tireless — he’s averaged 100 nights a year is already back to 80-90 gigs a year following the pandemic shutdown. He expects even more shows when his upcoming album is released. Fresh off a busy tour of the UK and a performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, he just played two sold-out shows at Club Passim in Cambridge, and will appear at the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport on Sunday, July 23 and at Me&Thee Music in Marblehead on Oct. 20.
Some artists have rushed out pandemic-era releases, but Smither has taken his time, just now polishing pieces and doing the prep work for a new album that so far remains untitled.
“I haven’t released anything since before the pandemic. I’m working on it now — we should be going into the studio in October,” he said.
He will tap producer/multi-instrumentalist David “Goody” Goodrich again and bring the talented Zak Trojano along to handle drums for the recording sessions in East Hampton, he said. Goodrich has produced a half-dozen Smither releases, including the 50-year retrospective.
“He’s amazing, not only is he a great player, but he’s one of these people who can make things happen.”
On a recent weekend Goodrich and Smither connected during a special event, Sparkletown, a tribute in Turner’s Falls for Kate Lorenz, singer-songwriter who died unexpectedly at 42 this spring. They squeezed in time to work on the new album.
“Some of the tunes are kind of half-finished... I was having some trouble with some... he came up early and we sat around for three days. We’d go out in the morning, take a walk with the dogs and then come back and put in a couple of hours,” he said. “It just brought everything alive. There is just something, for me, if he’s in the room, things start to happen. I’ve been working with him for 20 or 30 years — it’s become something I depend on.”
‘Happier than I’d ever been’
For up-and-coming artists and Berklee grads, Smither could be the model — a living “best practices” — on how to survive, thrive and make your mark as a musician, regardless of the genre.
“I marvel at it once and while — I think about all the anxiety that went into it in the beginning. There’s always an uncertainty; it’s not the most secure lifestyle in the world. I’m not sure how it sort of changed but it got to the point where I would talk to friends of mine... And they were worried about getting laid off.
What I realized was that nobody can fire me. And yet at the same time, I had this feeling that I was in an insecure business. It took me a while before I figured out that I was OK, that I’d survived some kind of watershed.”
Smither said music took over early.
“Originally, back when I was in school, I was going to be an anthropologist. The guitar playing and songwriting kind of just took over my life. It took over everything. There was a period when I thought I would go back to academia — that’s what my parents did, but once I got into performing and actually making a living doing it, I was happier than I’d ever been in my life,” he said.
“I know at one point I thought, ‘I wonder if I can do this? I wonder?’ By the time I had decided to do it, to make a living at playing, I was already doing it. It was a question of whether I was going to continue or was I going to bail out.”
Road hazards
Smither had the joy of working, albeit briefly, with Lowell George, the ill-fated leader of Little Feat. He witnessed the crash-and-burn that led to the loss of the gifted guitarist-singer-songwriter at 34.
“It will kill you,” he said of the road, drugs, the bottle and the endless temptations of being away from home hundreds of nights a year.
“If you make past the age of 50 or so, you must be doing something right. It’ll kill you young if you keep at it.”
He hasn’t had a drink in decades and it shows in his demeanor, his laugh and his straight-up lyrics and tunes.
Smither said the pandemic yielded some important lessons, about life and himself.
“It taught me a few things. One thing it taught me was that I can retire if I wanted to. And the other thing it taught me was that I didn’t want to — I still like to perform. It really didn’t mess with me that much. You know, once I got sober and clean and basically turned my life around, in terms of what I value, I’ve turned into a remarkably stable person. There’s not really much that throws me.”
2 questions unasked
Often on stage, Smither will joke about the two questions he’s always asked in interviews: What influence did growing up in New Orleans have on his music, and how he writes a song.
Smither uses them to introduce specific songs that address those very topics. “Down to the Sound,” for instance, provides a glimpse into Smither’s approach to how he invokes the muse. And his toe-tapping, fingerpicking style answers the first question.
Does he have songs, or bits and pieces of songs, come to him in dreams?
“Not so much dreams, but just in conversation, talking with people.”
An example from years ago, he said, was when he had an old car and had just gotten a good payday from a fancy gig. He took the vehicle to his mechanic and was given a ballpark figure for the repairs. Smither checked in with the mechanic to get an update on the long list of the fixes and itemized charges. Smither said at one point the bill had reached $700 and there was still some cash in the repair budget.
“I told him to keep going, we had a little room,” Smither said.
“Keep going, huh?” the technician asked.
“I said, ‘Yeah, just keep me up on the lowdown.’ I just wanted to know like what the status was at any given time. And then I hung up the phone and was working on some songs and I thought, ‘Up on the Lowdown,’ and I wrote that song.”
That simple utterance — as the muse would have it — became the title track of Smither’s 1995 record.