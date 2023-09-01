ANDOVER — Turning a Big Ship — the first solo museum exhibition by Hayes Prize 2023 recipient Reggie Burrows Hodges — will unveil nearly two-dozen paintings completed in 2022 and 2023 that range from the monumental to the intimately scaled.
This new body of work, on display at Addison Gallery of America Art at Phillips Academy beginning Sept. 1, highlights Hodges’ new takes on the tried-and-true motifs of the sloop and the sea captain. Hodges embraces the essence of the genre while expanding on the traditions of maritime paintings.
Sails and masts morph into female forms, stewarding and navigating crafts through uncertain waters. Using his distinctive formal approach, Hodges taps the notion of turning a big ship, of marshalling collective will and labor to resist a powerful current.
Born in Compton, California, in 1965, Hodges studied theatre and film at the University of Kansas. He’s now based in Maine and the Bay Area.
In earlier work, Hodges has captured glimpses into intimate, personal histories, rendering quiet scenes of community or solitude in soft focus, as if filtered through the haze of memory.
With this new subject, the artist takes on a broader narrative of the sea has history. History of both exploration and exploitation forms yet another anchor for the paintings, surfacing as clearly as his signature black underpainting.
At the same time, the paintings look to the future, possibility and change.
Hodges is the inaugural recipient of the Addison Artist Council’s Bartlett H. Hayes, Jr. Prize and his exhibition is the first in what will be an ongoing series. The Addison Artist Council builds on the Addison’s nearly century-long commitment to supporting living artists.
In 2021, Hodges received a Jacob Lawrence Award in Art from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
Hodges’ work can be found in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Whitney in New York; the Art Institute of Chicago; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Tate Modern, London; and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, among others.
Sponsored by the Addison Artist Council and AAC Founders Alison Beaumont Hoeven; Nicholas and Sasha Olney; and Sarah and Nathanael Worley, the exhibition will be on view from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31
The Addison’s storied history includes many “firsts” with exhibitions, acquisitions, or residencies by artists including Josef Albers, Ruth Asawa, Dawoud Bey, Sheila Hicks, Hans Hofmann, Andy Warhol, and Francesca Woodman. The Bartlett H. Hayes, Jr. Prize continues this extraordinary tradition by providing an artist their first-ever solo museum exhibition at the Addison, along with a publication, acquisition of their work for the museum’s collection, and an artist’s residency on campus.
“Reggie Burrows Hodges’ upcoming exhibition unveils a profound body of work that speaks to our current moment while simultaneously entering into a provocative dialogue with the Addison’s treasured collection,” said Allison Kemmerer, the Mary Stripp and R. Crosby Kemper Director of the Addison Gallery of American Art.
“Reggie’s artistry serves as a powerful testament to the enduring relevance of American art, encapsulating the spirit of the Hayes Prize and the museum’s dedication to supporting American artists.”
That support has been all encompassing, the artist said.
“Working with the Addison to map out this solo exhibition, plan a publication and acquisition, and especially to interact with young people through the residency program, is sustaining and energizing,” said Reggie Burrows Hodges.
Also on view at the Addison this fall Sea Change to complement Hayes Prize 2023: Reggie Burrows Hodges, Turning a Big Ship, the Addison is presenting Sea Change, curated by Gordon Wilkins, the Addison’s Robert M. Walker Curator of American Art, and Rachel Vogel, assistant curator at the Addison. Opening on Sept. 1, this exhibition features notable works from the Addison’s rich collection of seascapes, maritime art, and historic model ships including masterworks like Winslow Homer’s Eight Bells along with paintings, photographs, and sculptures by Milton Avery, José Bedia, Katherine Bradford, Willie Cole, Stuart Davis, Robert Frank, Marsden Hartley, John Marin, Fitz Henry Lane and Yinka Shonibare. among others.
The exhibition spans five galleries and examines the sea and its shores as sites of labor, leisure, passage, and danger.