“The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook” by Ashley Craft is a 240-page book including 100 recipes from the world of Universal.
Everything is there — from snacks to main dishes to desserts and drinks — including Fish and Chips from The Three Broomsticks and Pumpkin Juice from Hog’s Head.
Here’s a sweet taste.
LOVE POTION
Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes at Universal Studios Florida
Serves 4
In introducing the Love Potion recipe in her book, “The Unofficial Universal Theme Parks Cookbook,” Ashley Craft writes: “Love Potion, or ‘Amortentia,’ is a powerful agent of magic in the ‘Harry Potter’ books and movies, as it causes the drinker to be intensely infatuated and obsessive. The scent of the potion morphs and changes to match whatever the subject loves best.” Hmm. Feeling emboldened? Craft cautions all to “enjoy in small quantities because the flavor is powerful.”
Ingredients
4 tablespoons corn syrup
1 tablespoon rose water
1 tablespoon pure honey
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a small bowl. Decant into four small vials or bottles and serve.
