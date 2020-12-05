Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Morning rain...then becoming windy with a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near 35. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds in the evening will be followed by lingering snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.