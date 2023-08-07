LOS ANGELES — Dozens of members from the West Coast ballroom community gathered at a central Los Angeles gas station Friday evening to dance in protest of the death of O'Shae Sibley.
Sibley was fatally stabbed at a gas station in Brooklyn on July 29 after he vogued to Beyoncé music near the gas pumps. The L.A. protesters this weekend gathered in a circle at a Shell station (unconnected to the Sibley killing) and began voguing their way to the center.
One person entered, swinging their arms in sharp movements and tilting their head back into a dip while others chanted, "Say his name: O'Shae."
The New York Police Department took into custody a 17-year-old suspect who turned himself in Friday, according to a tweet from New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was charged with second-degree murder, the New York Times reported Saturday.
The protest in L.A. was one of several nationwide that began with a viral Facebook post from Malik Miyake Mugler, a New York ballroom leader known for his appearance in the HBO series "Legendary."
"Ballroom need to come together go to the gas station where OShae was killed and have the biggest function ever," he wrote in the post.
The first protest was in New York, organized by ballroom folks such as Gia Love and Qween Jean, and took place at the same gas station where Sibley was stabbed. Similar events took place in Seattle, Dallas and other communities.
"I think it's an opportunity for everyone to really come together in different spaces, in different states, in different areas because it could have happened to any one of us," said Dashaun Wesley, who helped to organize the gathering in L.A. with Isla Ebony. Trey Haines, a leader in ballroom on the West Coast, led the protest.
Haines pulled out a bullhorn and shouted, "Pump the beat." Music blasted out of speakers, and protesters touched posters that read "R.I.P. O'Shae Sibley," "Justice for O'Shae" and "Rest in Power." Then people got to their feet to dance.
The protests centered on vogue as resistance. The dance style, born out of the ballroom scene in Harlem in the 1980s as a source of joy and expression, became a response to a stabbing feared to be an attack on queerness and Blackness, Jean said.