Will Smith film departs Georgia over voting restrictions

Will Smith attends the premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 2019, left, and director Antoine Fuqua appears during a photo session in Los Angeles on July 12, 2015. Smith and director Fuqua have pulled production of their runaway slave drama âœEmancipationâ from Georgia over the stateâs recently enacted law restricting voting access. The film is largest and most high profile Hollywood production to depart the state since Georgiaâs Republican-controlled state Legislature passed a law that introduced stiffer voter identification requirements for absentee balloting. (AP Photo)