There’s nothing like the crush of snow underfoot and the sense of wonder when venturing into the woods during the winter.
With the proper gear and a little prep (see Taylor Ann Bradford’s column on winter hiking), such outings can be a “walk in the park.”
Crunch, crunch, crunch. That’s the sound hikers will hear as the world of winter white opens before them as they walk into the woods.
Hikers of all ages on the North Shore, Cape Ann and the Merrimack Valley are lucky to have a number of great winter hiking adventures nearby. Get a sense of just how many options are next door, go to www.alltrails.com.
Local town forests and public parks augment a number of Mass Audubon sanctuaries and Trustees of Reservations properties for those who want to roam in the snow and cold.
Typical of local offerings is Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary off Route 1A in Rowley. It’s owned by Mass Audubon and allows hikers to sample the beauty of coastal woods and stretches of the Great Marsh that reach up the North Shore and Cape Ann to New Hampshire.
Parking at the first of Rough Meadows’ lots, hikers can ramble a mile along the dirt and gravel road and out beyond the second parking lot for varied views of the marsh, for a two-mile round-trip. Audubon officials say what makes Rough Meadows and the Great Marsh special are the little islands of maritime forest that hikers pass through, with an ever-expanding view of the larger marsh landscape. Additional trails allow visitors to explore even further, or for a shorter, but just as beautiful, stroll.
At Rough Meadows in winter, Mass Audubon says hikers will want to keep an eye out for northern harriers patrolling the open habitat. If visiting at end at dusk, visitors may spot a short-eared owl pursuing the same strategy of lilting flight over the marsh as the harrier does.
There’s a map for that
After consulting its Facebook group of dedicated hikers, the Trustees of Reservations developed a downloadable map to serve as a checklist so hikers can check off properties as they visit them. It was released on Dec. 30, 2021, and has already been downloaded thousands of times.
In 2021, using the map, more than 1,100 people visited 119 of Trustees of Reservations properties with 12,000 individual hikes totaling more than 35,100 miles. and the new downloadable program is already off and running in 2022 with 54 people taking 80 hikes totaling 210 miles in just the first four days of the new year.
One Trustees’ property popular with winter hikers is Ravenswood Park in Gloucester that offers 600 acres for solitude and quiet contemplation of nature in all kinds of weather. Snow-covered hemlocks greet winter visitors who visit. With miles of carriage paths and trails that crisscross the park, there’s plenty of room to winter hike or cross-country ski.
Then, there’s Charles W. Ward Reservation in Andover. It’s home to Holt Hill, the highest point in Essex County, where winter hikers will find the “Solstice Stones,” an arrangement of stones placed to mark the sunset on the longest and shortest days of the year.
In Topsfield, winter hikers delight in the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, one of Mass Audubon’s largest staffed sanctuaries. It sits on 1,955 acres and offers 12 miles of interconnected, marked trails to explore forests, meadows, wetlands and geologic features known as drumlins and eskers. The Ipswich River winds through the sanctuary that is home to all kinds of wildlife, especially for bird species. The Topsfield sanctuary is, in fact, part of the Eastern Essex County Interior Forest Important Bird Area.
The sanctuary is open all year. In the winter, visitors can hike, cross country ski or snowshoe on the moderate to easy hiking trails. Rental snowshoes are available for members of the non-profit when conditions allow. Sanctuary staff host fun, educational, outdoor programs for adults, families and children throughout the year.
Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield is open Tuesday through Sunday from dawn to dusk, but closed Mondays with the exception of Monday holidays. Mass Audubon members are free to park and there is a $10 parking fee for non-member vehicles. Public restrooms are available from 8-4 p.m.
Another great local Mass Audubon property to explore is the Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary. It’s unstaffed and offers almost a mile of trails through forest, pond and stone outcroppings. Mass Audubon says it’s a great walking and birding spot in winter. It’s trails are open every day with no admission fee. It’s got a parking lot, but no restrooms are available.
Local hikes dominate “favorites” ranking
It’s not surprising that the North Shore and the Merrimack Valley landed four of the five top hikes and six of the Trustees of Reservations’ 10 favorite locations for member hikers.
Coolidge Reservation in Manchester came in No. 9 with its scenic pond and a stand of pine and oak that leads to spectacular views of Massachusetts Bay and the North Shore.
Ravenswood Park in Gloucester was voted No. 7 with its 10 miles of woodland paths and trails meandering through the park and an overlook on Gloucester Harbor.
Nearby Halibut Point Reservation, Rockport, was No. 5 among respondents with its ledges scarred for eons by wind and wave, and its tide pools teeming with marine life in all kind of weather.
Coming in at No. 4 was Appleton Farms, which straddles the border between Hamilton and Ipswich. Offering a wealth of hiking and walking trails and cross-country skiing in the winter.
Ward Reservation in Andover earned the No. 3 honors with a sprawling landscape along almost 15 miles of trails and great views of the Merrimack Valley toward the Boston skyline.
And tops on the Trustees’ hikers favorites list was Crane Beach in Ipswich with 5.5 miles of trailsthrough dunes, maritime scrub forest, and beachfront on both the Ipswich Bay and Essex River estuary sides of the Castle Neck peninsula.