NORTH ANDOVER — Better hurry if you want to catch the Trustees of Reservation's Winterlights at Stevens-Coolidge.
Now, in its fifth year, the award-winning immersive holiday light display, brings joy to tens of thousands at three Trustees' properties - Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover, the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton and Naumkeag in Stockbridge.
All three garden properties will sparkle with hundreds of thousands of lights along with food, refreshments, and more to make for a magical experience for all.
The displays will run Wednesdays through Sundays between Nov. 25 and Jan. 7, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at all three locations.
Those wishing to attend must purchase online tickets in advance at thetrustees.org/winterlights/.
“Watching our beautiful public gardens transform into a winter wonderland where special memories with family and friends are made has become an annual tradition of wonder and delight,” said Trustees Interim President & CEO Nicie Panetta. “Our properties are community hubs all year long and at The Trustees we take pride in adapting our unique places to allow more people to gather and celebrate in nature.”
Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens is back for 2022 and fresh off interior and exterior renovations. In addition to the stunning outdoor light displays spread out across 91 acres, visitors will also be able to experience the newly renovated home on the property that belonged to Helen Stevens Coolidge and her husband, John Gardner Coolidge—a diplomat descended from Thomas Jefferson and a nephew to Isabella Stewart Gardner.
Sweet and savory holiday-themed delights such as hot cocoa, hot cider, cookies, and cider doughnuts will be offered at all three locations.
Tickets are already more than 60% sold out at all three properties, so visitors are encouraged to secure passes quickly by visiting the website. Visitors are advised to dress appropriately for the weather and winter boots are recommended.
IF YOU GO
Winterlights
Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens
153 Chickering Road, North Andover
Wednesdays – Sundays, Nov. 25 – Jan. 7