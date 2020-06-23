With no students, small college town worries over future

In this April 15, 2020 photo, a lone pedestrian makes their way through the Ithaca Commons in Ithaca, N.Y. Most of the almost 24,000 students at Cornell University and 6,200 more from Ithaca College effectively vanished in March when the pandemic struck, leaving behind struggling restaurants and shops. Locals still reeling from the outbreak and resulting exodus are wondering when - or if - things will get back to normal. (John Munson/Cornell University via AP)