With tall Trump tale, Macron plays to young voters on Youtube

FILE - In this Friday, May 21, 2021 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron shares a drink with shopkeepers during a visit to mark the reopening of cultural activities after closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, in Nevers, central France. With great relish and a straight face, France's president told a series of tall tales in a YouTube video that quickly went viral. Filmed in the French presidential palace with two of Franceâs most popular YouTube stars, the jovial half-hour of banter was Macronâs most audacious effort yet to woo young voters. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)