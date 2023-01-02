PEABODY — The Peabody Lighting Commission is looking for a new commissioner following Charles Bonfanti’s resignation.
The city announced Bonfanti’s resignation in a statement Friday. He has been on the commission since 2010 and worked at Peabody Municipal Light Plant for 20 years before retiring in 1999.
But increased pressure from environmental activists to shut down a new peaker power plant being built in Peabody and to make PMLP’s energy portfolio less reliant on fossil fuel has worn him down, he said.
“It hurt me to think that some people in the city would think that we were out there trying to do something that wasn’t necessary,” Bonfanti said in an interview Friday. “And when these activists come every time to the meetings and their only reason to be there is to prevent the peaker from running, it was just a little bit too much.
“I have a very short fuse, and I didn’t want to start arguments with them or anything like that,” he continued. “So I just thought for the best of everybody, I would just call it the end.”
Activists from the area and around the state have called on PMLP to stop the construction of a 55-megawatt “peaker” plant at PMLP’s Pulaski Street substation. The new plant would be powered by oil and natural gas, and only run during peak times of energy use.
Construction on the new plant has already started, with developers expecting the $85 million project to be completed by summer 2023.
“Everybody realizes that there’s climate change and that we do have to eventually go to electric and stuff like that,” he said. “But right now, you can’t just not have some (fossil fuels). If we don’t put that gas turbine in the peaker, if there’s brownouts and blackouts, it’s going to be very difficult for the people in Peabody and everywhere.”
Opponents to the plant have criticized the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company for not releasing any environmental or pollution impact reports on the project since it started development in 2015. A recent report from the Massachusetts Climate Action Network also found that the plant will be built in an area of Peabody with higher rates of health disparities.
But PMLP is doing its part to go green, Bonfanti said. The company is near having 50% of its energy portfolio be carbon-free, with plans of surpassing that number by 2028 — two years ahead of the state’s 2030 goal of cutting carbon emission by 50%.
“Everything we did was for the ratepayers,” Bonfanti said.
Bonfanti’s resignation mid-term sets in motion a joint process between the City Council and light commission to appoint a new commissioner to fill out the remainder of his term, which expires in 2024. In fact, this is how Bonfanti first got on the commission.
Following the retirement of longtime commissioner Tom Zellen in 2010, Bonfanti was selected among several candidates to serve out the remainder of Zellen’s term and subsequently won re-election in 2013 and 2019.
Bonfanti is the younger brother of former mayor Michael Bonfanti, who also served as a light commissioner prior to being elected mayor in 2001.
The council and light commission will now elect a candidate to fill Charles Bonfanti’s vacancy during a joint meeting at City Hall. That meeting was originally set for Feb. 7, but has to be rescheduled due to conflicts, according to City Clerk Allyson Danforth. She said a new date should be forthcoming this week.
Those who are interested in the position must submit a letter of intent and resume to the city clerk’s office by noon on Jan. 27.
The chosen candidate will serve on the commission until Jan. 1, 2024.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.