DANVERS — Lightning sparked an attic fire when it struck a home in Danvers Wednesday night.
The bolt hit a house at 31 Holten St. around 11 p.m., Danvers fire Capt. Jamie Shafner said. Residents called 911 when they saw the lightning strike and smelled something burning.
Smoke was seen coming from the attic of the single-family home when firefighters arrived at the scene.
They quickly opened up the walls in the home’s ceiling and were able to confine the flames to where the lightning struck the building’s eaves, Shafner said.
The single-alarm fire was knocked down by 12:30 a.m. While the home’s residents are now displaced, no one was injured.
Joshua Pabisz, 14, captured video of lightning striking the home while he was taking a slow-motion video of Wednesday night’s storm through the back door of his Holten Street home. He was 500 feet away at the time.
His father, David Pabisz, said the phone's speakers made a crackling sound just as the bolt hit their neighbor’s home, but before thunder erupted.
“The bang was tremendous,” David Pabisz said. “I've never been that close to a ground strike before. It was like the backyard exploded.”
“We ran inside and shut the door,” he continued. “I can't imagine what that sounded like in the house that got hit.”
Shafner said lightning has been known to strike homes in Danvers from time to time.
“It’s certainly not a frequent event,” he said.
Officials have yet to determine the cost of the lightning's damage to the home.
