WENHAM — Gordon College President Michael Lindsay announced Wednesday that he will step down as president next summer.
In an email to the Gordon community, Lindsay said he made his decision after "prayerful consideration and extended conversations" with the board of trustees over a number of months.
"It has been a great privilege to serve at Gordon for ten wonderful years, and Rebecca (his wife) and I will always treasure our time here," Lindsay wrote.
This story will be updated.
