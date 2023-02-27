SALEM — As hundreds of people were dying of fentanyl overdoses after taking what they thought were 30 milligram Percocet pills, Ernest "Yo Pesci" Johnson was counting his views on social media, prosecutors say.
Johnson, prosecutors say, frequently live-streamed, flashing guns and issuing warnings to rivals — playing what they said was "a rather unique role as something of an internet spokesman" for the drug ring headed by his roommate, friend — and co-defendant — Vincent "Fatz" Caruso.
"He live-streamed videos that threatened rival drug dealers, accused people of being informants for law enforcement, showcased the (ring's) arsenal of firearms and large-capacity magazines, and promoted the (ring's) reputation for violence and gunplay," prosecutor Philip Mallard wrote in a sentencing memorandum.
"In short, after trading in death and misery, the defendant would then take to the internet to brag about his exploits and explain his willingness to commit violence against rivals of the drug trafficking organization," Mallard said.
"We can only hope that the ‘Yo Pesci’ show has reached its final episode," First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in announcing Johnson's sentence to 7½ years in federal prison.
Johnson, 34, of Salem, was sentenced Monday to a total of 90 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, months after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Johnson, who also went by the name "Mr. Live Mr. Drive," was a key figure in an operation that prosecutors say put more than 30 kilograms — 66 pounds — of fentanyl on the street. That equates to hundreds of thousands of pills — and millions of dollars in profits that Caruso and Johnson used to amass weapons, drive around in luxury cars, and deck themselves out in jewelry and designer clothes and accessories, like the Gucci bag Johnson used to carry his weapons.
The sentence imposed by Judge Leo Sorokin on Monday morning falls between the five years sought by Johnson and his lawyer, Kevin Barron, and prosecutors Mallard and Levy, who asked Sorokin to impose the maximum penalty of 120 months, or 10 years, in prison.
Caruso, 28, was sentenced last year to more than 22 years in federal prison; Caruso's mother Laurie Caruso, 53, is serving a nine-year prison term.
A fourth defendant, Nicole Benton, was sentenced in December to two years in prison.
Prosecutors say the group targeted rivals with robberies, threats and in several instances, actual shootings, engaging in drive-bys in both Peabody and Lynn.
Johnson, prosecutors say, used his presence on Instagram and other social media sites to issue warnings to rivals as well as suspected "snitches" and "rats," and boast of the group's access to high-powered weapons, including a Glock 17.
Due to his prior convictions, including jail sentences for violating restraining orders, possessing a firearm at an emergency shelter where he, his then-girlfriend and their baby were staying, and later throwing urine at and making multiple threats to kill correctional officers, Johnson was barred from legally owning a gun.
That didn't stop him from "brazenly" flaunting firearms in his Facebook and Instagram videos, prosecutors say.
The weapons included that automatic Glock, an AR-style rifle, large caliber revolvers and pistols with large capacity magazines.
Kevin Barron, Johnson's lawyer, disputed the number of guns claimed by prosecutors to be linked to Johnson, suggesting that many of them were "prop" or replica guns.
Barron also said in a sentencing memorandum that Johnson, "although associated with the Caruso conspiracy, is not so dangerous as the government makes him out to be."
"While the government tries to hold defendant's internet celebrity against him as evidence of a dangerous, lawless character, his record of convictions tends to show otherwise," Barron wrote, suggesting that his criminal record "for a 34-year-old man in his circumstances is significant but comparatively mild."
He went on to say that Johnson's conduct is the result of a diagnosis, and some of his behavior while being held in custody was the result of "a condition for which he is not at fault."
"Mr. Johnson was in solitary or disciplinary confinement when these offenses were committed and was trying — perhaps not rationally — to interrupt the trauma of his strict confinement," Barron wrote of the incidents involving correctional officers, for which Johnson has already been punished.
A longer prison term, Barron argued, would also exacerbate Johnson's condition, the nature of which was not described in public filings.
Barron went on to cite prison understaffing and increasing tensions and danger within the facilities as a result.
"Johnson," Barron wrote, "has developed a form of internet celebrity by acting like he is a more serious criminal than his record proves him to be. Some of the material is simply funny and nonthreatening, like the video of a rotund Mr. Johnson doing cartwheels. Indeed, the videos are wildly boastful and unfortunate in the context of a criminal case. But the government loses sight of defendant's real intention of garnering thousands if not millions of internet views."
But when it came to actual violence, Barron argued, Caruso would send someone else to do the job.
Prosecutors disagreed, calling Johnson "an active participant in a violent drug enterprise that coordinated armed robberies, engaged in violent shootings and pumped more than 500,000 deadly fentanyl pills onto our streets," Levy said in Monday's announcement.
Officials vowed to continue pursuing suppliers of fentanyl.
"The FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and eliminate violent criminal organizations like the one Johnson belonged to that are responsible for inflicting serious harm on our communities," said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.
Also involved in the investigation were ATF agents and numerous local and state police, including troopers with the Essex District Attorney's office, and police in Salem, Lynn, Danvers, and other communities around Boston, the Essex Sheriff's Department, and other law enforcement in Maine.