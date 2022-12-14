BOSTON — More than 700 people have applied for the state's new college loan repayment program aimed at easing a chronic shortage of health care professionals.
The application process for the $130 million taxpayer-funded program, which will pay off up to $300,000 in college loans for eligible mental health and substance abuse professionals who work in community health centers, got underway last week. So far, there's been plenty of interest.
As of Dec. 9, 726 applications had been submitted through an online portal operated by the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, according to the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which oversees the program. The application process runs through Jan. 30, the agency said.
Those eligible for the loan repayment program include psychiatrists, psychologists, registered nurses and nurse practitioners, and others who work in behavioral health care settings.
The program, which was approved as part of a $4 billion pandemic relief bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in December 2021, is aimed at recruiting and retaining new workers in a sector of the state’s health care system that is traditionally among the lowest paid.
The law authorizing the loan repayments didn’t include professionals who work in substance abuse settings, but the Baker administration pushed to divert $15 million from a state fund that collects money from opioid settlements to cover workers who provide care and treatment for substance use disorders.
"Workforce shortages are a critical problem nationally and locally across the health care system, placing significant stress on our health care staff and providers, and our residents seeking care," Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, said in a statement.
Sudders said the loan repayment program is "a tangible way to demonstrate that we value those doing this important work."
Under the program, psychiatrists are eligible for up to $300,000 in loan repayments if they are employed full-time, and $150,000 if they work part-time. Psychologists can get up to $150,000 in loans repaid if they are full-time workers, $75,000 if they work part-time.
Nurses, nurse practitioners, advanced practice nurses, physician assistants and social workers with master’s degrees who are employed in mental health settings can get between $25,000 to $50,000 in loan repayment. Workers in those professions with bachelor’s degrees can get between $15,000 and $30,000.
Those who qualify must commit to working for at least four years in the state under a "service commitment" to receive the financial relief. That employment can be with up to two different employers, according to the state agency.
The rollout of the state's loan repayment program comes as the fate of President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains uncertain amid a flurry of legal challenges, including one that has been taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Biden's plan calls for canceling up to $10,000 in debt for those earning less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants.
But the program is now on hold, pending the outcome of the court challenges.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.