BEVERLY — A local artist is teaming up with students to create a mural at Beverly High School.
Amanda Beard Garcia and about a half-dozen art students are hand-painting a colorful wall mural in a hallway near the auditorium and field house in the high school. The project was funded by grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Beverly Cultural Council.
The mural is about 10 feet tall and 18 feet wide. It features the words “BEVERLY HIGH SCHOOL” in block letters over a background of a black panther and ocean waves. Inside the letters are images representing everything from the high school’s music, art and sports programs to iconic Beverly images like the schooner Hannah and Hospital Point lighthouse.
Garcia, a 2008 graduate of Beverly High who has created a number of murals on the North Shore and beyond, held workshops for about 20 art students and worked with them to come up with ideas for the mural.
“It’s been such a heart-warming process to be back at the high school and be able to contribute in this way,” she said. “It was really important to me during the design process to feel that it was co-designed with the students and that they felt heard.”