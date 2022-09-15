On June 15, the artwork of Nino Lombardi, a 93-year-old Beverly artist, was presented to state Sen. Patricia Jehlen, D-Somerville, and state Rep. Ruth Balser, D-Newton, in recognition and appreciation of their exemplary service on behalf of Massachusetts older adults, persons with disabilities, veterans, their families, and their caregivers. The presentation was sponsored by Dignity Alliance Massachusetts, a statewide coalition of aging and disability service and advocacy organizations and supporters dedicated to systemic transformation of long-term care and services to ensure the dignity of older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers.
At separate events, retiring state Sen. Harriet Chandler, D-Worcester, and state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, were recognized and thanked with presentation of artwork by Elizabeth Chaisson, of Gloucester, and Arelis O’Neal, of Lynn, both who have studied art through Northeast Arc’s creative programs at ArcWorks Community Art Center in Peabody and have their work available for purchase at “parcel gifts”, the Northeast Arc gift shop at Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers.