Three Marblehead authors and a Salem illustrator were included in the 23rd annual Massachusetts Book Awards "Must Read" list announced on May 8.
The Massachusetts Center for the Book announced the latest winners at the Massachusetts Library Association Conference in Falmouth, representing achievements in fiction, nonfiction, poetry and young people’s literature by Massachusetts writers and illustrators during 2022.
In fiction, "Vigil Harbor" (Pantheon) by Julia Glass is a “moving and engrossing” novel about a picturesque New England coastal village whose characters confront personal, political, and environmental issues in the near future.
In nonfiction, "Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution" (Liveright) by Eric Jay Dolin convincingly tells the story of private vessels being critical to the American naval efforts during the Revolution.
Jennifer Martelli’s "The Queen of Queens" (Bordighera Press) is a poetry collection that has been described as both beautiful and brutal, reminding us that the fight for women’s equity in the 1980s is still as urgent today.
The Must Read picks also include "Good Night, Little Bookstore" (Candlewick). A picture book written by Amy Cherrix and illustrated by E.B. Goodale of Salem, this bedtime story is a nod to its classic predecessor and a homage to the spirit of independent neighborhood booksellers.