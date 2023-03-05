SALEM — A 10% 'wellness fee' tacked on to the check for customers at Jaho cafes in Salem has led to a class-action lawsuit.
The suit, filed Thursday in Salem Superior Court, accuses the company of consumer fraud, unjust enrichment and breach of contract, calling the fee a "stealth surcharge" that was not listed on signs or menus or at the point of sale.
The suit names Jaho Holdings, Jaho Inc., Jaho Loring and Jaho Roasters as defendants.
It was filed by Yasi and Yasi, a Salem law firm that has handled a number of consumer class-action lawsuits, on behalf of a Swampscott man, Paul Moran.
Moran's lawyers say he ordered and paid for several items at Jaho's Canal Street location last October, then later looked at his receipt and noticed the fee.
Jaho owner Anil Mezini said Friday he was not aware of the lawsuit but said the fees were removed last year.
Mezini said increased costs led to what he says was a temporary surcharge in lieu of raising prices.
"We weren't the only ones to add a COVID-related fee for that time period," Mezini said.
He said the decision not to simply increase prices was based on the idea that once prices are raised they stay higher, as opposed to simply removing the fee. "We hoped it was going to be temporary and it was," Mezini said.
Moran, meanwhile, has had previous success in pursuing class actions over consumer pricing — in 2017 he filed a class-action lawsuit against a dozen Dunkin' Donuts franchise owners across the North Shore over being served margarine with his bagel when he'd paid a 25-cent surcharge for butter.
That case was settled the following year; the deal included 600 vouchers for other affected customers and a $2,000 payment to Moran.