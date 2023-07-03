Colleges administrators on the North Shore say a recent Supreme Court decision targeting affirmative action in college admissions will have minimal impact, if any, on their campuses.
The Supreme Court issued a decision Thursday on a case brought against the admissions processes at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, along the way voting twice by majority against the practice of considering race when making admission decisions as a means of enrolling more students of diverse backgrounds.
“As you are no doubt aware, today, the United States Supreme Court released its majority opinion to roll back affirmative action in college admissions,” said Endicott College President Steven DiSalvo in a statement. “It is important for me to reiterate our unwavering commitment to upholding our values of diversity and belonging within our campus community.
“At Endicott College, we have always embraced a holistic approach to the admissions process,” DiSalvo continued. “We firmly believe in evaluating applicants based on a comprehensive set of criteria that begins with the academic record and includes many considerations to create a diverse community that fosters a rich and vibrant learning environment.”
Salem State University President John Keenan said the decision has significant ramifications for elite schools and those in the Ivy League, where students of color often make up single-digit percentages of a student body.
Salem State, on the other hand, draws students from many diverse communities — in effect, Keenan said, naturally creating a diverse student body independent of how students are selected for admission.
“It won’t impact the work we do here every day and are so proud of,” he said. “Diversity is really sort of our wheelhouse.”
The decision will “have a chilling effect on some of the schools that were litigants, some of those top-tier schools that have anywhere from 2% to 5% in diversity,” Keenan continued. “But regional, comprehensive schools and state universities in the Commonwealth, we’ll continue to serve everybody in our regions, and for us, that just happens to be a very diverse demographic.”
At Endicott, DiSalvo said having “a diverse student body, faculty, and staff are integral to a well-rounded educational experience.”
“While we are not able to consider race when making an admission decision,” he said, “there are many variables that Endicott will continue to consider in an effort to build a student body that is reflective of the world in which we live.”
Endicott also pledged to hold an on-campus meeting to discuss the decision and how it will impact Endicott in the future.
The school will lean on its chief diversity officer, Brandi Johnson, and Enrollment Management Vice President Meghan Monaco to give students a chance to “ learn more about the Supreme Court decision and admission practices as they relate to diversity. Details will be shared at the start of the academic year.”
“If you are a student of a diverse background, please remember that you are a member of the Endicott family because of your academic accomplishments,” DiSalvo said. “Every Endicott College student, alumni, faculty, and staff member makes their own mark on our community and as a result of their unique contributions makes us stronger together.”
At Salem State, Keenan said the diversity of the student body is a draw for others who enroll.
“We had orientation in the last few weeks, and a lot of parents we talked to — especially out of states like Arkansas, Oklahoma — said how thrilled they are that their child is coming to Salem State, because of our inclusivity and diversity,” he said. “It’s going to make people take another look at regional universities like Salem State in the Commonwealth and say, ‘We look forward to pursuing our academic and educational journey there.’
“It’s a challenge for Harvard and some of the other schools,” he said, “but I’m confident as well that they’ll find a way to continue to diversify their classes.”
