In 1973, a small group of local magicians met at the Salem YMCA to form “Witch Assembly #104”, Salem’s own local chapter of The Society of American Magicians. As the oldest magic organization in the world, since 1902 The Society of American Magicians has been home to countless magic performers and enthusiasts, some as renowned as Harry Houdini and David Copperfield, all of whom shared in the organization’s mission to “ advance, elevate, and preserve magic as a performing art.”
Since being granted a charter in 1975, members of Witch Assembly #104 have met monthly at various locations in Salem and Beverly, including the Cabot theater, the former Salem Sorcerer’s Shop at Salem Willows, and most recently, The Bridge on Bridge Street in Salem. Now, almost 50 years after the group’s establishment, the leaders of Assembly #104 are holding recruitment events in order to attract new members after a drop in membership in the wake of COVID-19.
“COVID hit us really, really hard,” said Assembly Vice President Tony Gangi. “I taught at North Shore Community College, and teaching composition over Zoom was rough. But to try and teach somebody a card or coin trick through Zoom is even more difficult. Nothing equals that face-to-face time with a mentor, and that’s what we’ve offered with our experience, not to mention the camaraderie that you get when you find somebody interested in the same thing you’re interested in.”
The recruitment events, held on Aug. 15 and 17 at 7 p.m. in the Beverly Library, will see members performing tricks, teaching magic, and providing information about the organization to aspiring magicians. Hoping to return to more frequent in-person events, members like Assembly President Bill Jensen expressed the huge value in learning magic and performing skills through personal mentorship, especially learning from longtime veterans of the magic world.
“If you’re just learning from a book or the internet by yourself, and you’re doing something not exactly right, or maybe even completely wrong, there’s no one there to tell you and help you to build the skills that are necessary. and for people that are new to the art of magic and they may get a bit nervous when they perform, if you continue to get up in front of other people and hone your craft it really helps to build confidence and develop public speaking skills. You’re learning all these things, and all the while you’re having fun and making friends,” said Jensen.
The group aims to accommodate members of all skill levels and familiarity with magic. With members including accomplished local magicians such as Marco the Magi (Cesareo Rafael Pelaez), Le Grand David (David Bull), and Kayla Drescher, alongside magic practitioners who are just getting started, there’s a space for anyone to get involved.
“This is a loving and supportive space, and it’s a place where you can suck. You don’t have to feel bad about messing something up or doing something incorrectly. Because this is the space where you can work to get it right for when you actually do go out and perform something, whether it be at a formal show, or for a family member or a friend,” explained Gangi.
“We don’t push anybody to get up and do something if they don’t want to. Some members are just interested in learning about magic and the history and whatnot, and they don’t perform at all, and that’s totally fine,” said Jensen.
Stephen Silva, a professional magician who got involved with SAM104 as a high-schooler over 20 years ago, says that the type of magic that attendees can expect to see and learn about go far beyond the stereotypical rabbit-in-a-hat type performances that magicians are known for in popular media.
“A lot of people assume that there’s only one type of magic and they kind of pigeon-hole it into one genre, and I think that does a disservice to magic. There are some members involved in magic primarily for kids, or others like me who are involved in close-up sleight-of-hand type magic, and then there’s genres like ‘bizzare magic’ that focus on the spooky and atmospheric elements of magic. Magic is definitely an art, and I would definitely like to discuss that with people that show up to the recruiting event. I think that if they listen to some of the members and how we view magic, they'll have more respect for it, and they'll have greater interest in pursuing it,” said Silva.
Members present at the recruiting events will also be providing information about the Society of American Magicians Youth Program, for magicians younger than 16.
“We’re also looking for a strong and healthy youth program as well,” explained Jensen. “Because that’ll just feed right into the main organization, which is part of the reason we’re putting these recruiting events together.”
The first recruitment event will be held Aug. 15 in the Sohier Room of the Beverly Public Library from 7-8 p.m. The second recruitment event will be held Aug. 17 in the conference room of Salem Access Television on 285 Derby St. from 7-8 p.m.