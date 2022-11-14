SALEM — As a local musician, Chris Doig is used to playing in clubs in Salem and around the North Shore. But his most recent gig took him to a place he never could have imagined.
Doig recently returned from a two-week cruise with KISS as part of the iconic rock band’s End of the Road tour. Doig played in one of the opening bands on the ship and competed in a guitar contest that was judged by KISS band members. He finished second and had his guitar signed by KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer.
“It was pretty unbelievable,” Doig said. “At one point I said on stage, ‘I still can’t believe this.’ The whole thing was a really-happening-fast kind of moment.”
Doig, a 35-year-old Salem resident, was selected for the “KISS Kruise XI” as part of the band Green Jelly, for whom he plays guitar. Green Jelly was selected by KISS fans in a contest to determine which bands should perform as part of the cruise, which sailed from Los Angeles to Mexico aboard the ship Norwegian Jewel.
Doig and Green Jelly played three shows, and Doig got to hang out backstage and share buffets with KISS band members Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer and Thayer and former member Bruce Kulick.
“They were very nice,” Doig said. “They seemed willing to talk to lots of fans and let everyone take pictures. I’ve always been a fan, always been into classic rock, so this was something I never could have seen coming.”
The personal highlight for Doig came when he was one of eight musicians onboard who were selected to compete in a guitar “riff-off” contest judged by Thayer and other KISS members. Doig made it to the final round and ended up finishing second. As Doig walked off stage, Thayer said to him, “So professionals are included in this? I was expecting amateurs.”
“That was the first moment I ever considered myself a professional musician,” Doig said. Fans even asked him to sign their guitars, the first time that’s ever happened to him.
Doig grew up in Beverly and started playing guitar in the music program at Beverly High School. (He is the son of Bruce and Janet Doig; Bruce Doig is Beverly’s longtime parks and recreation director.) Chris eventually started performing locally with his band Doigenstein, including at clubs like Koto and Opus in Salem. In 2019, he joined up with Green Jelly for a national tour. Green Jelly was known for wearing elaborate costumes known as punk rock puppets, and Doig made his own out of red duct tape.
Doig is now working on his second album with Doigenstein. He does a handful of side gigs to support his independent music-making, from set design for film and television to a kitchen job making candies.
As for sharing a cruise ship with KISS? “I’d have to say it was definitely the best time of my life,” he said.
