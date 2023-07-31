BEVERLY — Two North Shore-based nonprofits that have worked in Haiti for years are continuing their efforts despite the increasing violence in the country.
Officials from Build Health International of Beverly and Partners in Development of Ipswich said their organizations remain committed to their work in Haiti, which has been racked by increasing civil unrest and gang violence.
“The people that we serve are the people who need it the most and have nowhere else to turn,” said Talitha Marcelin, president of Partners in Development. “Our staff knows that, so they’re very dedicated on a level that’s more than just being an employee.”
The U.S. State Department last Thursday issued a “do not travel” to Haiti advisory and urged U.S. citizens to leave the country “as soon as possible,” citing kidnappings, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure. On the same day, a nurse from New Hampshire and her daughter who were volunteering in Haiti were kidnapped in Port-au-Prince.
Marcelin said the free medical clinic run by Partners in Development in Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital, has remained open despite the security threats. The free clinic is run entirely by Haitian nationals.
Marcelin said that while the recent violence is at a high point, it is also nothing knew in Haiti. She recalled being on a Zoom meeting earlier this year with a social worker who was outside the clinic when police came charging down the street chasing gang members.
“They were telling everybody to get down but he had his headphones in and didn’t hear them, so they tackled him,” Marcelin recalled. “He said, ‘Don’t shoot me, don’t shoot me.’”
Marcelin said PID’s clinic is located in one of the poorest sections of Port-au-Prince, where the violence has been particularly acute. Other clinics and hospitals have closed, so people have been lining up outside the clinic’s gates at 3 in the morning to get a number to see a doctor.
“They don’t have anywhere else to go,” Marcelin said. “Most of them are from Cite Soleil, the worst slum in Haiti and one of the poorest in the world. Those are the people who get hit the hardest by gang violence.”
Marcelin said the clinic has only been closed for a handful of days in the last year.
“We go day by day,” she said. “If they hear gangs are moving to that area or there’s lots of shooting, we won’t open for that day.”
Partners in Development also has programs to sponsor children in Haiti and to go on volunteer trips to build housing. Marcelin said PID has not sent groups to the country since January of 2020 due to COVID and is now holding off on trips due to the violence.
“We won’t risk taking people until we feel like it’s really safe, and we don’t feel like that now,” she said.
At Build House International, some staff members have left the country over the past few months but others have remained, said Sarah Sceery, deputy director of partnerships and administration for the organization.
BHI, which was founded by construction magnate Jim Ansara of Essex and is headquartered at Cummings Center in Beverly, has built more than 60 medical facilities in Haiti since 2014. The organization has more than 100 staff members based in Haiti, many of them Haitians who live in the country.
Sceery, who just returned from her first trip to Haiti on Friday, said that although there are safety risks throughout the country, much of the danger is isolated to Port-au-Prince.
“It was in some ways a welcome surprise to know that we were able to travel a little bit more freely between the different construction sites,” Sceery said.
Sceery said some team members have faced the risk of theft and “other challenges.” and projects have been delayed due to the difficultly of getting materials and supplies, which must go through Port-au-Prince.
“We’re doing as much as we can that is safe on the projects we’re working on,” Sceery said. “Our team is continuing to push forward as much as they can.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.