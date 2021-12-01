Local officials from both political parties praised Charlie Baker for his work as governor and said they were not necessarily surprised that he is not seeking reelection.
Baker, a Republican who lives in Swampscott, announced Wednesday that he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito would not run for a third term. State Rep. Paul Tucker, of Salem, called the announcement "a big deal" in Massachusetts politics.
"It's been a 50-50 call," Tucker said. "One day you'd hear that he was fundraising and that he planned to run and the next day you'd hear that he wasn't. I respect his decision. He'll have eight years invested in the job and there's no question that he's put his heart and soul into it."
Tucker, who is a Democrat, said he was able to work with Baker and his office on several issues, including legislation on fentanyl trafficking and changes to the state's education funding formula.
"We disagreed on things, but we worked very well together," Tucker said. "That's a credit to the governor that he listened. We (as a state Legislature) overrode a number of his vetoes over the years, but we also worked collaboratively and met in the middle."
Tucker said Baker's personality made him easier to work with. When the Beverly-Salem American Legion baseball team visited the Statehouse last week, he said, the governor spent almost an hour talking with the players, coaches and parents.
"I personally like the governor very, very much," Tucker said. "He's a very genuine guy."
Anne Manning-Martin, a Peabody city councilor who supported Baker in his campaigns for governor, said she was not surprised by his decision.
"I had hoped he would run for a third term, but I respect the position that he's in," Manning-Martin said. "I know he had been putting a lot of thought into it and was going to make the right decision for himself and his family and for the Commonwealth as well.
"He's led us through relentless challenges, from 10 feet of snow to gas explosions that crippled an entire city, to the pandemic," Manning-Martin said. "The Commonwealth is in a better situation now for having him in the governor's seat."
Former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins, who has known Baker for 30 years, said being the governor of Massachusetts is a difficult job, especially for a Republican in a Democrat-dominated state. Cousins said he was pleased that Baker, who has consistently been one of the country's most popular governors in public opinion polls, was "leaving on his own terms."
"He's leaving at a good time," Cousins said. "Financially, the state's in great shape and we're coming out of the pandemic."
Cousins, who is from Newburyport, said he knew Baker's grandparents and father, who also lived there and attended the same church as the Cousins family.
"His grandparents gave my sister a set of encyclopedias," he said. "Between my mother and my sister and myself we've always liked the Bakers. They're just nice people."
Baker's decision creates a huge challenge for the state's Republican party to hang on to the top office. Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump, had already announced his candidacy for governor. Cousins, a Republican, said the state will miss the moderate approach of Baker that enabled him to succeed in a mostly Democratic state.
"The real challenge for our state is we're not going to have any balance in government and nobody wins when that happens," Cousins said. "That's one of the things we're going to miss about Charlie."
Tucker said Baker ran for office "as the Republican that Massachusetts embraced."
"You don't have to look any further than his poll numbers," Tucker said. "That is the advantage over somebody more in the mold of a Trump."
Cousins said one of Baker's greatest accomplishments was the landmark opiate legislation that was signed into law in 2016.
"That was ground-breaking," Cousins said. "I think he's taken on some really tough issues."
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, a Republican from Gloucester, praised Baker and Polito for guiding the state in a "tumultuous sea of extreme partisanship and division."
"We applaud their leadership and problem-solving approach that emphasizes pragmatic and robust solutions to the real challenges that we face and not rancorous partisanship that distracts us from our responsibilities as representatives of the people we serve," Tarr said in a statement.
Tarr said the accomplishments of the Baker-Polito administration "will have lasting consequences in every community in the state."
Not all the sentiment was laudatory for Baker on Wednesday, however.
Jim Lyons, chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party and a former Andover state representative, has publicly clashed with Baker on several fronts.
"We're turning a new page here in Massachusetts," said Lyons in a statement. "Our party remains committed to the America-First agenda advocated by President Donald J. Trump, and it's clear to me that Charlie Baker was shaken by President Trump's endorsement of another Republican candidate in Geoff Diehl."
"Our party remains committed to the strong conservative values of freedom, individual liberty, and personal responsibility," Lyons continued. "We look forward to working with President Trump as we continue to rebuild the Massachusetts Republican Party."