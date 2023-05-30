MARBLEHEAD — Arthur J. Epstein, a local entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist committed to improving access to psychiatric care in the region, died on May 21. He was 86.
A longtime supporter of Mass General and particularly Salem Hospital, Epstein strived to improve the lives of people struggling through difficulties with mental health through repeated donations to improve health services and facilities.
“Arthur embodied the very best of men, giving so generously of his time, warmth and resources. His support for mental health services in this community has been transformational and is saving lives and comforting families every day of the year,” said Roxanne Ruppel, President and Chief Operating Officer of Salem Hospital.
Growing up in Malden, Epstein eventually settled in Marblehead with his wife Eunice, and children Lauren, Julie, and Jonathan. Epstein started his career with Midas back in 1965, and eventually became their second largest franchise owner in the country.
Epstein’s donations afforded the Salem Hospital millions of dollars worth of expansions and improvements, particularly in the facilities for behavioral health. One example is the Epstein Center, which a portion of the donations funded, is the largest inpatient psychiatric service embedded in an acute care hospital in Massachusetts. The center includes a rooftop garden for adults as well as a courtyard area where children can play basketball, floor hockey, and other activities.
His work honors his late wife, Eunice, who had a bipolar diagnosis for most of her adult life. It was during her last years that Epstein would become deeply familiar with the challenges of psychiatric care. “You name the mental hospitals in Boston, I was in them,” he said in a 2019 press release.
However, Epstein’s generous philanthropy and advocacy touched fields beyond psychiatric care. Throughout the years he made multiple donations to nonprofits such as Boston Children’s Hospital, The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Combined Jewish Philanthropies and Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott, and the Epstein Hillel School — a Marblehead K-8 Jewish independent school renamed in 2017 after his historic $5 million donation.
“He taught (my siblings and I) to live in the world in an unselfish way,” said Epstein’s daughter Lauren Ruben, describing the lessons he taught her and her siblings, Julie and Jonathan, growing up. “He would tell us, ‘it’s not enough to be good, you need to do good.’”
Epstein is survived by his wife, Bryna Litchman, and children Julie and JB Nadal, Lauren and Mark Rubin and Linn and Jonathan Epstein.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Rd, Marblehead, MA.