PeabodyTuesday
An ambulance was sent to 24 Veterans Memorial Drive at 5:50 a.m. for a person who unintentionally inhaled bleach. They were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to 4 Hog Hill Road at 9:57 a.m. for a real estate fraud.
A 4th grader left West Memorial School, 15 Bow St., at 12:11 a.m. running toward Dublin. The juvenile, wearing a purple jersey has been found and transported by Atlantic Ambulance to Salem Hospital.
An officer was dispatched to a school bus at 2:09 p.m. to the intersection of Lowell and Thorndike streets after the driver reported a fight on board. The kids were just being unruly and involved in horseplay. There was no active fight and they were all sent on their way.
Police were called to St. Vasilios Church, 5 Paleologos St., at 3:37 p.m. for a single-vehicle accident with a minor injury. The operator was transported to Salem Hospital with a bloody nose.
An ambulance was dispatched to 46 Walsh Ave. at 6:18 p.m. for a medical emergency, an allergic reaction to a bee sting and consequent difficulty breathing. They were transported to Lahey-Peabody Hospital.
An officer was sent to The Ultimate, 130 Newbury St., at 7:32 p.m. on the report of a credit card fraud.
An officer was called to Glitterati, 210G Andover St., after a terminated employee threatened other employees. She was not on scene at the time.
MarbleheadTuesday
Police were sent to Merritt Street at 10:09 a.m. to investigate a general complaint.
An officer was sent to Nicholson St. at 11:03 a.m. to assist a citizen.
Two officers responded to Pleasant Street at 3 p.m. on a general complaint.
A vehicle was stopped at 4:36 p.m. at Ocean Avenue and Pleasant Street and the operator was cited.
A second vehicle was stopped at the same location at 8:26 p.m. and that operator was cited also.
BeverlyTuesday
An ambulance and two officers were sent to 557 Cabot St. at 5:20 p.m. for a stolen bicycle. In the meantime, the victim caught the offender and reclaimed his bike.
A simple assault brought police to the intersection of Lothrop and Dane streets at 5:50 p.m. after a party was threatened and pushed.
Police responded to 411 Cabot St. at 9:57 p.m. to disperse a group doing marijuana and drugs.
An officer found a lost child’s “Barbie” bike at 11:18 p.m. at the intersection of McKay and Sturtevant street, next to Shoe Pond.
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Church and Cabot streets at 6:38 a.m.
Three officers and EMTs responded to Memorial Drive at 9:38 a.m. for a medical emergency, an overdose.
An officer was called to 5 Colgate Road, at 11:07 a.m. to take a report on an identity fraud through the bank.
An officer was sent to Woodland Ave. at 12:06 p.m. to look into a matter involving a juvenile.
An officer went to 501 Manor Road at 12:39 p.m. for vandalism or malicious damage — a rear window was smashed.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to 30 Railroad Ave. at 1:46 p.m. to assist the Fire Department with a fire in the bathroom.
MiddletonMonday, Sept. 4
An Essex Street caller notified police at 12:36 that he had heard a bear the night before.
Police were sent to Rocky’s Ace Hardware on South Main St. at 9:16 p.m. for suspicious activity. There was no issue.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Police responded to 259 South Main St. at 10:06 a.m. where they arrested Jonathan Mason, 53, of Salem, and arrested him on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were called to Memorial Hall, South Main St. at 1:15 p.m. to end a verbal dispute.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
An officer was called to the Middleton Transfer Station on Natsue Way at 3:15 p.m. for a report of illegal dumping at the transfer station.
A report of an unwanted guest brought police to Mill Street at 6:33 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7
The Mass. Department of Transportation was notified at 6:53 a.m. of a dead deer in the roadway.
Police and ambulance were sent to Market Basket, South Main St., at 2:43 p.m. for an unconscious or unresponsive person. They were taken to an area hospital.
Friday, Sept. 8
The Fire Department was sent to Howe-Manning Middle School, Central St., after a caller reported a possible blown transformer at 3 p.m. Middleton Electric was notified.
The DPW was notified at 3:15 p.m. of a tree down at the intersection of Forest Street and Upton Hills Lane for a tree down, causing a traffic hazard.
Sunday, Sept. 10
An ambulance was sent to the Ironwood Building B on Village Road at 9:23 a.m. to transport a cardiac patient to the hospital.
An ambulance was called to Salty’s Lobster Shack, South Main Street, at 12:25 p.m. to transport a person to the hospital after a fall.
DanversTuesday
An ambulance was sent to St. John’s Prep Athletic Commons, 72 Spring St., at 4:20 p.m. to transport a person with an arm injury to the hospital.
An ambulance was sent to St. John’s Prep Athletic Commons, 72 Spring St. at 5:46 p.m., to transport a party with a hip injury to the hospital.
An officer was sent to 4 Algonquin Road at 6:56 p.m. where they served a summons.
Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8:44 p.m. to make a well-being check on a male in a silver minivan.
Police and an ambulance were called to 6 Hardy St. at 8:54 p.m. to transport a 14-year-old male to the hospital after he fell off his bike.
Wednesday
The animal control officer was went to 6 Stafford Road, at 9:53 a.m. for a sick coyote, but the animal was gone.
Police were called to Dick’s Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 12:20 p.m. for a person who ran out the store without paying for shoes. They arrested Ryan Cullen, 47, 4 Evergreen Way, Peabody, and charged him with shoplifting.
The report of a motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to the intersection of Collins and Centre streets at 1:09 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run without injuries.