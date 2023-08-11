The following North Shore students were named to the 4th Quarter Honor Roll at Austin Preparatory School for the 2022-23 school year:

Beverly

Distinction: Giavana Franco, Margaret Gove, Morginn Kotchian, Emmett Surowiec, Evelyn Surowiec, Norah Wright

Honors: Cassidy Cannistraci, Gavin Ferretti, Grace Ferretti, Bradley McCafferty

Boxford

Distinction: Jessica Barrett, Lucas Hould

Honors: Ashley DiBella, Lauren Vigneaux

Danvers

Distinction: Bree Anderson, Cayla Baroud, Caleb Guthrie, Alyssa Pacheco, Ainsley Raymond

Honors: Avery Emerton, Shae Garofalo, Emily Prince, Julia Richard, Drew Thibodeau

Hamilton

Honors: Dylan Pagliuca

Ipswich

Honors: Liam Cummings, Hunter Soep, Luke Soep, Melissa Soep

Marblehead

Distinction: Brooke Brennan, Paloma Carter, Sofia Sibella

Honors: Francesca Carter, Hailey Grohe, Taylor Grohe, David McMahon, Jillian Whitney

Middleton

Distinction: Alexandra Gallant, Samantha Gallant, Mikolena Zirpolo

Honors: Michael Bevilacqua, Nathaniel Bibeault, Isabella Marques, Evan Mihalovich, Milana Vasilenko

Peabody

Distinction: Emily Clay, Lindsay Connor, Caroline Kelly, Keaton Mello, Anna Prideaux, Sophia Taylor, Christopher Trodden

Honors: Grace Ditchfield, Sara Fabrizio, Brett Fyfe, Roberts Galvis, Ella Luongo, Abigail Matuza, Morgan O'Donnell, Addison Vadala, Janna Vounessea, Lucas Williams

Salem

Distinction: Emma Losolfo, Ava Sherry

Swampscott

Distinction: Mia Dahlman, Alison Perault, Elizabeth Westwood

Honors: Anna Dahlman, Nathan DeRoche, Sydney DeRoche, Elise Gunther, Elizabeth Jones, Colten Landen, Jansen Landen

Topsfield

Honors: Robert McDonald, Ava Moore

