BEVERLY — Forty-five members of a Beverly-based search-and-rescue team helped evacuate people from flooded homes and vehicles in Vermont on Monday and Tuesday.
The Massachusetts Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team, which is based at a site next to Beverly Airport, responded to the crisis in Vermont on Monday morning and worked through the night until 3 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Tom Gatzunis, a spokesman for the team.
Record rainfall has flooded several communities in Vermont, including the state capital of Montpelier. Gatzunis said Task Force 1 was working in an area in southern Vermont.
“They’re helping people that were trapped either in their homes or their vehicles by the flooding waters,” Gatzunis said. “If they see a vehicle in the water, they’re making sure no one is in the vehicle.”
Task Force 1 is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency urban search and rescue task forces in the country. It includes about 200 volunteers from all six New England states, including police, firefighters, doctors, paramedics, canine handlers and engineers.
Gatzunis said the team will remain in Vermont “for as long as it takes, until the local responders no longer need any assistance.”
“We prepare for this. We train for it,” Gatzunis said. “We hope that call never comes but when it does we want to be the first ones to respond to our neighbors in need.”
Task Force 1 has responded to several emergencies dating back to 1995, including the 9/11 attacks in New York City in 2001. Most recently a team spent 12 days in Florida last October assisting with the response to Hurricane Ian.
